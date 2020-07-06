China detains professor who criticised President Xi Jinping over coronavirus
Chinese authorities on Monday detained a law professor who published essays criticizing President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to consolidate power, according to friends of the man.
Xu Zhangrun, a rare outspoken critic of the government in China’s heavily censored academia, was taken from his home in suburban Beijing by more than 20 people, one of his friends said on condition of anonymity.
Xu published an essay in February blaming the culture of deception and censorship fostered by Xi for the spread of the coronavirus in China.
China’s “leader system is itself destroying the structure of governance”, Xu wrote in the essay that appeared on overseas websites, adding the chaos in the virus epicenter of Hubei province reflected systemic problems in the Chinese state.
The law professor at Tsinghua University, one of the country’s top institutions, had previously spoken out against the 2018 abolition of presidential term limits in an essay circulated online.
A friend said on Monday a man claiming to be police had called Xu’s wife — who had been living separately at a university residence — to say Xu was arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
Xu visited Chengdu last winter with a number of liberal Chinese scholars, although it is unclear if the arrest was connected to the trip, the friend said, calling the allegation “ridiculous and shameless”.
Xu was placed under home arrest last week, the friend said.
After Tsinghua reportedly barred Xu from teaching and conducting research in 2019, hundreds of Tsinghua alumni — and academics from around the world — signed an online petition calling for him to be reinstated.
– Censorship on the rise –
Tsinghua and public security authorities in Beijing did not respond immediately to requests for comment on Monday.
Chinese freedom of expression has always been tightly controlled by the Communist Party, but that grip has become suffocating under Xi.
A Chinese court last year sentenced “cyber-dissident” Huang Qi, whose website reported on sensitive topics including human rights, to 12 years in prison for “leaking state secrets”.
Space for independent discussion has shrunk further this year as Xi’s government has sought to deflect blame for the coronavirus, which scientists believe emerged from a wild animal market in Wuhan.
Chen Jieren, a former journalist with Communist mouthpiece People’s Daily, was convicted by a Hunan province court in May of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, and for posting “false” and “negative” information.
Ren Zhiqiang, an outspoken Chinese Communist Party critic and millionaire property tycoon, was detained after he penned an essay fiercely critical of Xi’s response to the outbreak.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘The swamp is alive and well’: Trump-connected lobbyists have raked in $10 billion in Covid-19 aid for corporate clients
In yet another sign that the "swamp is alive and well in Washington, D.C." despite President Donald Trump's repeated promises to drain it, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen released a new report Monday morning identifying at least 40 Trump-connected lobbyists who have raked in over $10 billion in federal Covid-19 relief for their corporate clients since the pandemic began.
The dozens of lobbyists with ties to Trump through his campaigns, his administration, and/or his transition team "collectively have represented at least 150 clients on Covid matters," Public Citizen notes in its new report titled "COVID Lobbying Palooza" (pdf). Those clients include such corporate behemoths as Pfizer, Comcast, McDonald's, MasterCard, and American Airlines.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is a ‘traveling coronavirus roadshow’ that is spreading disease across the US: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Monday marveled at how President Donald Trump keeps staging campaign rallies even as more and more members of his inner circle get infected with the novel coronavirus.
During a panel discussion with Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha and CNN's Dana Bash, Berman noted that Trump's campaign is scheduling a rally in New Hampshire next weekend, even though the administration's own guidelines are warning against large gatherings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is impossible.
Breaking Banner
‘Sheer lunacy’: Trump rushed to reopen America — and now COVID is closing in on him
Donald Trump said last Thursday’s jobs report, which showed an uptick in June, proves the economy is “roaring back”.
Rubbish. The Labor Department gathered the data during the week of June 12, when America was reporting 25,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day. By the time the report was issued last week, that figure was 55,000.