China’s Mars probe photographs Earth en route to Red Planet
Beijing (AFP) – China’s first Mars probe has beamed back a photo of the Earth and the Moon as it heads toward its destination, the country’s space agency said Tuesday.The image, which shows the two celestial bodies as small crescents in the empty darkness of space, was taken 1.2 million kilometres (746,000 miles) away from Earth three days after the Tianwen-1 mission was launched on Thursday, the China National Space Administration said.China joined the United States and United Arab Emirates this month in launching a mission to Mars, taking advantage of a period when Mars and Earth are favoura…
Russia caught disseminating COVID disinformation through three English-language websites: report
On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Russia used a trio of English-language sites to spread false information about the coronavirus pandemic.
"Russian military intelligence, known as the G.R.U., has used its ties with a Russian government information center, InfoRos, and other websites to push out disinformation and propaganda about the pandemic, such as amplifying false Chinese arguments that the virus was created by the United States military and articles that said Russia’s medical assistance could bring a new détente with Washington," reported Julian Barnes.
Mick Jagger and Michael Stipe sign letter demanding campaign song consent
Several top musicians, including Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow, have signed a letter demanding that politicians get their consent before playing their songs at campaign rallies.
The soundtrack to political events was a hot topic during the 2016 election and is again this year, with several stars objecting to President Donald Trump playing their songs without permission.
Michael Stipe of REM, Regina Spektor and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler were among others to put their name on the letter, which was written in partnership with the Artist Rights Alliance, Rolling Stone magazine reported.