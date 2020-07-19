Chris Wallace deflates Trump’s boast he ‘aced’ a cognitive test in brutal fashion: ‘It’s not the hardest test’
Fox News host Chris Wallace batted aside Donald Trump’s boast that he “aced” a cognitive test at Walter Reed hospital, telling the president that he took it too and “It’s not the hardest test.”
With the president challenging presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to go down and take the test with him, the Fox News host pulled the president up and smiled as he pointed out there is little to be about for passing such a simple series of exercises.
“I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it,” Wallace said as a shot of the test scrolled on the screen for the viewers. “It’s not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, ‘what’s that,’ and it’s an elephant.”
“No, no,” Trump snapped back. “You see that’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t answer the last five questions. I’ll you couldn’t, they get very hard.”
Watch below:
"I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it. It's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant." — Chris Wallace pushes back on Trump hyping the cognitive test he passed at Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/8Df8Ez10Ma
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020
