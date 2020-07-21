Christian Conservative Speaker of the Ohio House arrested in $60 million bribery case

Ohio’s Republican Speaker of the House Larry Householder was just arrested by federal authorities in a $60 million bribery and conspiracy case. Householder ran for office in 2018, saying: “I’m a Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative with the highest NRA rating in Ohio’s history.”

Also arrested were an advisor to the Speaker, the state’s former GOP chairman, a former Ohio Civil Rights commissioner, a consultant, and Neil Clark, who boasts of being “one of the best-connected lobbyists in Columbus” on his company’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney David DeVillers described the case as a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the Cincinnati Enquirer also reports.

Saying, “this is about right and wrong,” Householder drew headlines last year when he attacked the Ohio Library Council, and a local library for being “a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag.”

I sent this letter to the Ohio Library Council today. Our public libraries are great resources for young & old alike. But they should not be a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag. I demand it stop now !!! pic.twitter.com/uL2ujHZU3a — Speaker Larry Householder (@HouseholderOH) May 31, 2019

The library had scheduled an event for teens which was to “include a drag queen makeup tutorial, crafts, a safe-sex program, and games,” NewNowNext reported. The event was relocated.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeVillers has scheduled a 2:30 PM local time press conference.