Christian group threatens to take action against board member Ted Yoho after his sexist slur towards Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Published

18 mins ago

on

In the wake of a widely publicized confrontation between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), the Christian advocacy group Bread for the World voiced “concern” about the GOP representative’s sexist slur that he hurled toward Ocasio-Cortez, Relevant Magazine reports.

Yoho is a board member of the organization.

In a post to its website, the group said Yoho’s “behavior in the past few days does not reflect the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day and we expect from our board members.”

“Before we determine any further action, we have reached out to his office and have sought an opportunity to speak with him about the incident,” the statement continued.

Yoho’s comments to Ocasio-Cortez were overheard by a reporter who recalled that he said  she was “out of [her] freaking mind” for saying poverty was a factor in New York City’s increasing crime rate. Yoho allegedly referred to Ocasio-Cortez as a “b*tch” as he was walking away from the confrontation.


Barron Trump’s school will not fully reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants US schools closed by the coronavirus pandemic to reopen fully, but the private school attended by his son Barron won't be one of them, its principal said Friday.

St. Andrew's Episcopal School, just outside Washington in the state of Maryland, said it is still deciding whether to teach fully online in the new school year or to adopt a "hybrid" model in which limited numbers of children can attend in person.

However, there will be no full reopening.

School head Robert Kosasky and assistant David Brown said they would decide in the week of August 10.

2020 Election

Trump could face an electoral disaster in 100 days — and the US is on edge

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Cratering in the polls, canceling his showcase convention event, and struggling to land punches on his opponent, Donald Trump has only 100 days from Sunday to save his presidency -- and it's not going well.

In the latest blow to momentum ahead of November 3, the president announced late Thursday that he was ditching the razzmatazz-filled Republican convention in Florida for next month because of coronavirus fears.

An indication of how badly Trump wanted the made-for-TV affair in Jacksonville, complete with screaming crowds, warm-up acts and constant adulation, is that he'd moved it to Florida when coronavirus fears had already scotched his original plans for North Carolina.

