‘Christians have to resist being used’: New Republicans Against Trump ad takes aim at his evangelical base

Published

54 mins ago

on

In a new ad from Republicans Against Trump, a group of Christian voters explains why they can’t support President Donald Trump because his morals and ethics simply don’t follow the values taught by Jesus Christ.

“I grew up in the church. I attended a private Christian high school,” says Tommy, a Republican voter. “You look at the way someone lives their life and you believe them.”

The ad then recalls the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape where President Donald Trump brags about being able to sexually assault women, because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Cheves, another Republican voter, said that in the church he was taught to “love our neighbors as ourselves.” The ad then shows the Trump supporter who chanted “white power,” which Trump then retweeted.

“When he used force to clear Lafayette Park and stand in front of St. John’s,” Pat continues.

“To bludgeon and gas peaceful protesters for a ridiculous photo-op,” cuts in Paul.

“The moment that he held up that Bible he revealed this president is using us,” Pat went on. “Christians have to resist being used to justify things that Jesus would never justify.”

With Bible quotes interspersed with Trump’s own comments of being “the chosen on,” GOP voters continue, saying that “as a Republican and as a Christian we cannot allow this man to be reelected.”

See the full ad below:

