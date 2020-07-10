Conservative pastor heartbroken that Trump has proven many Christians are ‘ignorant, greedy, and hypocritical’

Writing in The Atlantic this Friday, Peter Wehner takes a renewed look at President Trump’s white evangelical Christian base, saying that they’ve sacrifices whatever alleged principles they had in order to support Trump — a decision that brought them nothing in return.

“Legislatively, Trump, compared with other presidents, has not achieved all that much for the pro-life cause and religious-liberties protection,” Wehner writes. “For example, George W. Bush’s pro-life record is stronger and Bill Clinton achieved more in the area of religious liberties, signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. … Trump has also achieved next to nothing in terms of enacting education reforms.”

While Trump may have succeeded in appointing some evangelical-approved judges, “in virtually every other area, including the outcome of several key Supreme Court decisions, Trump has fallen short of the promises and expectations.”

“The Trump presidency, which has produced few significant legislative or governing achievements, has inflicted gaping wounds on the Republican Party, conservative causes, and the evangelical movement,” Wehner writes.

Wehner spoke to a conservative pastor and lifelong Republican who said that Trump’s alliance with evangelicals has ruined the Christian movement’s standing.

“…for decades Hollywood has portrayed conservative Christians as cruel, ignorant, greedy, and hypocritical. For 20 years I have worked, led, and sacrificed to put the lie to that stereotype, and have done so successfully here … Because of how we have served the least of the least, city officials, school officials, and many atheists have formed a respect for Jesus and his church. And I’m watching all that get washed away,” said the pastor, who declined to be named.

“Yes, Hollywood and the media created a decidedly unattractive stereotype of Christians,” the pastor added. And Donald Trump fits it perfectly. Made it all seem true. And sadly, I now realize that stereotype is more true than I ever knew. It breaks my heart. In volleyball terms, Hollywood did the set, but Trump was the spike that drove the ball home. He’s everything I’ve been trying to say isn’t what the church is all about. But sadly, maybe it is.”

Read the full article over at The Atlantic.