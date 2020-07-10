Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative pastor heartbroken that Trump has proven many Christians are ‘ignorant, greedy, and hypocritical’

Published

13 mins ago

on

Writing in The Atlantic this Friday, Peter Wehner takes a renewed look at President Trump’s white evangelical Christian base, saying that they’ve sacrifices whatever alleged principles they had in order to support Trump — a decision that brought them nothing in return.

“Legislatively, Trump, compared with other presidents, has not achieved all that much for the pro-life cause and religious-liberties protection,” Wehner writes. “For example, George W. Bush’s pro-life record is stronger and Bill Clinton achieved more in the area of religious liberties, signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. … Trump has also achieved next to nothing in terms of enacting education reforms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Trump may have succeeded in appointing some evangelical-approved judges, “in virtually every other area, including the outcome of several key Supreme Court decisions, Trump has fallen short of the promises and expectations.”

“The Trump presidency, which has produced few significant legislative or governing achievements, has inflicted gaping wounds on the Republican Party, conservative causes, and the evangelical movement,” Wehner writes.

Wehner spoke to a conservative pastor and lifelong Republican who said that Trump’s alliance with evangelicals has ruined the Christian movement’s standing.

“…for decades Hollywood has portrayed conservative Christians as cruel, ignorant, greedy, and hypocritical. For 20 years I have worked, led, and sacrificed to put the lie to that stereotype, and have done so successfully here … Because of how we have served the least of the least, city officials, school officials, and many atheists have formed a respect for Jesus and his church. And I’m watching all that get washed away,” said the pastor, who declined to be named.

“Yes, Hollywood and the media created a decidedly unattractive stereotype of Christians,” the pastor added. And Donald Trump fits it perfectly. Made it all seem true. And sadly, I now realize that stereotype is more true than I ever knew. It breaks my heart. In volleyball terms, Hollywood did the set, but Trump was the spike that drove the ball home. He’s everything I’ve been trying to say isn’t what the church is all about. But sadly, maybe it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full article over at The Atlantic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia shut down for COVID-19 after staffers pressured against wearing face masks

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign office, located in northern Virginia just outside of Washington, was forced to shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Politico reported Friday that for a week cleaners were brought into the headquarters to scrub surfaces, disinfect equipment and try and stave off the coronavirus from hitting the campaign more than it already has.

While in Tulsa, Oklahoma, eight members of Trump's advance team contracted the coronavirus, including Secret Service agents. While in Arizona the following week, more of Trump's Secret Service got the virus. To make matters worse, when Trump headed to South Dakota for a Fourth of July celebration, his son's girlfriend, who also works on the campaign, contracted the virus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative pastor heartbroken that Trump has proven many Christians are ‘ignorant, greedy, and hypocritical’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Writing in The Atlantic this Friday, Peter Wehner takes a renewed look at President Trump's white evangelical Christian base, saying that they've sacrifices whatever alleged principles they had in order to support Trump -- a decision that brought them nothing in return.

"Legislatively, Trump, compared with other presidents, has not achieved all that much for the pro-life cause and religious-liberties protection," Wehner writes. "For example, George W. Bush’s pro-life record is stronger and Bill Clinton achieved more in the area of religious liberties, signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. ... Trump has also achieved next to nothing in terms of enacting education reforms."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Will Bill Barr try to save Trump with an October surprise?

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has desperately tried to reignite his 2020 campaign and fix the new recession that began in February. But instead of looking for solutions that rework an economy to take into account social distancing and the coronavirus, hanging his hat on the idea that reopening will solve his problems. It hasn't worked.

Enter Attorney General Bill Barr, swooping in to try and save President Donald Trump's presidency just in time for Election Day. According to Vanity Fair, Barr will likely release the findings from the investigation into the investigation of the Russia Scandal.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image