‘Clueless’ Ivanka Trump shredded for suggesting out-of-work Americans just ‘find something new’

The White House is backing an ad campaign intended to encourage out-of-work Americans to just “find something new” — and it’s got Ivanka Trump’s fingerprints all over it.

The campaign came out of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which was created by President Donald Trump in 2018 and co-chaired by his eldest daughter along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump said in announcing the campaign.

The campaign was met with immediate and widespread criticism.

I would LOVE to #FindSomethingNew, which is why I will be voting for @JoeBiden in November! — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 14, 2020

Ivanka should take her own advice. https://t.co/paK8ihK45Q — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 14, 2020

A commercial telling the unemployed to "find something new" is so Ivanka. Next up, their "if you want to have nice things, why not become millionaires like us" campaign. https://t.co/VUrvtXYfqZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 14, 2020

You’re excited about a new ad campaign as the virus rages all over the country?? Americans are overwhelmingly fed up with you, your platitudes, your ignorance & your family. The “something new we need isn't another ad campaign, it’s new occupants in the White House. pic.twitter.com/V3nRjDAWW0 — DebLash (@LashDeb1) July 14, 2020

What will you be doing in 2021? I hope you're getting a resume together because your name is now worthless as a branding tool. When daddy is indicted for tax fraud he's going to take you down with him. I can't wait.#Complicit pic.twitter.com/zmmPiV3ctN — Lucille (@Delilah399) July 14, 2020

#FindSomethingNew It sounds like "You are on your own, good luck"🤢🤢🤢

@realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump OK！We know you're running out of options, the people who can go back to their jobs have already done so!You can't give a good employment report anymore even if it's fake. pic.twitter.com/jVU5m7ue2Y — Amparo (@GirardEric) July 14, 2020

Find something new? Seriously? 40 million unemployed Americans can’t just play bring your daughter to work day every day. — Antifa Face Painter Michael (@Merv515) July 14, 2020

Ivanka needs to find something new as she's unqualified for this position. No more nepotism and cronyism as it led to failure in leadership causing a recession and multiple deaths. Tone deaf.#ByeIvanka — We need leaders (@ppeneeds) July 14, 2020

“Let them eat cake” went down well, so sure go for it — Data for Democracy (@onaggregate) July 14, 2020

Why? I thought the economy was booming and there were enough jobs for everyone to have at least 2 or 3 to maintain living at poverty level. — Lara (@DPWIMM) July 14, 2020

Ivanka: Oh you're out of work? Why can't you just, like, get a new job in a completely different field? I went from handbag designer to working in the white house – it was so easy! #FindSomethingNew — Andrew (@Andrew__Kort) July 14, 2020

What if ivanka is the dumbest? https://t.co/i362BJxKMe — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 14, 2020

