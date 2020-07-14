Quantcast
‘Clueless’ Ivanka Trump shredded for suggesting out-of-work Americans just ‘find something new’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

The White House is backing an ad campaign intended to encourage out-of-work Americans to just “find something new” — and it’s got Ivanka Trump’s fingerprints all over it.

The campaign came out of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which was created by President Donald Trump in 2018 and co-chaired by his eldest daughter along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump said in announcing the campaign.

The campaign was met with immediate and widespread criticism.

