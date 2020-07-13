Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN host goes off on Trump as COVID-19 surges: ‘The president is peddling debunked illogical crap’

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a segment on CNN this Monday, anchor Brianna Keilar had some harsh words for President Trump and his response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, starting out by saying that the U.S. is “losing its battle” against the virus.

“…the people who are supposed to be in charge of the national response to the pandemic instead are escalating their attacks on doctors,” she said, pointing out that up to 60,000 Americans are testing positive for the virus, each day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re doing this even though they won’t mandate the use of masks which are proven to save lives,” she said. “They’re doing this because the President is continuing to make claims that the only reason the U.S. has a surge in cases is because of an increase in testing.”

“That is total crap,” she added. “The President is peddling in debunked, illogical crap.”

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s niece has shed light on the roots of his ‘psychosis’ – and it will leave ‘a seismic imprint’: biographer

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

In an op-ed for POLITICO published this Monday, Michael Kruse writes that of all the books written about Donald Trump since the start of his presidential campaign, the new tell-all coming from Trump's niece is the most damaging.

"Mary Trump, to be sure, is a partisan (a registered Democrat who’s expressed public admiration for Hillary Clinton) with an ax to grind (she and her brother were all but excised from passed-down riches), and she writes, too, with palpable sadness and anger stemming from the long-ago loss of her father," Kruse writes. "The White House, meanwhile, predictably has dismissed her account as rife with 'falsehoods' and 'ridiculous, absurd allegations.' But she also holds a Ph.D. in psychological studies. And in these taut 211 pages, she puts us in new rooms, shows us new scenes with new details and lets us hear from members of the president’s nuclear family who have been conspicuously and obstinately mum. She is, after all, and by blood still, one of them—and 'the only Trump,' as she puts it, 'who is willing' to dish on what she calls 'my malignantly dysfunctional family.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ghislaine Maxwell wrapped her cell phone in tin foil in ‘a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection’: Feds

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell kept a cell phone wrapped in tin foil, according to a new report in The New York Times.

"When F.B.I. agents went to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell on the morning of July 2 on a remote property in New Hampshire, they broke through her locked gate, approached the front door and announced themselves, telling her to open the door, federal prosecutors said in newly filed court papers on Monday," the newspaper reported. "Through a window, the agents saw her ignore their order and flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting the door behind her, the prosecutors wrote."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Bill Barr’s face falls when a reporter asks him about the Roger Stone commutation

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump saved veteran GOP operative Roger Stone from federal prison by commuting his sentence. Attorney General Bill Barr, before the commutation, had said that he considered Stone’s prison sentence fair. But when CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked Barr to weigh in on the commutation, he had no comment.

Jiang approached Barr, introducing herself and asking the attorney general, “Do you have any comment on the Stone commutation?.” Barr smiled when Jiang first introduced herself, but after hearing the question, he immediately turned away from the CBS reporter and ignored her.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image