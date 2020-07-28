CNN hosts mock Trump for ‘strange’ lies about throwing out first pitch at a Yankees game

President Donald Trump claimed last week that he would be throwing out the first pitch at an upcoming Yankees game in New York — but it turns out that he never even bothered to consult the Yankees before making the announcement.

CNN’s John Berman and Alisyn Camerota mocked the president on Tuesday for apparently fabricating an offer to throw out the ceremonial pitch, which was reportedly sparked by jealousy over watching Dr. Anthony Fauci throw out a pitch at a Washington Nationals game.

The hosts noted that the president must be particularly jealous that Fauci even got his own baseball card, which quickly became a big seller after it went on sale last week.

“Well, John, now President Trump’s going to want a baseball card,” Camerota said.

“He’ll probably use the Defense Production Act or something to make billions of cards,” Berman joked. “He’ll be so upset that Dr. Anthony Fauci has the top-selling Topps card. Who knows?”

Berman then reflected on how strange it was that the president felt the need to lie about this in the first place.

“It’s really crazy that the president, in the briefing room, went up there and lied about being specifically invited on August 15th,” he said. “That’s just strange.”

Watch the video below.