CNN hosts mock Trump for ‘strange’ lies about throwing out first pitch at a Yankees game

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed last week that he would be throwing out the first pitch at an upcoming Yankees game in New York — but it turns out that he never even bothered to consult the Yankees before making the announcement.

CNN’s John Berman and Alisyn Camerota mocked the president on Tuesday for apparently fabricating an offer to throw out the ceremonial pitch, which was reportedly sparked by jealousy over watching Dr. Anthony Fauci throw out a pitch at a Washington Nationals game.

The hosts noted that the president must be particularly jealous that Fauci even got his own baseball card, which quickly became a big seller after it went on sale last week.

“Well, John, now President Trump’s going to want a baseball card,” Camerota said.

“He’ll probably use the Defense Production Act or something to make billions of cards,” Berman joked. “He’ll be so upset that Dr. Anthony Fauci has the top-selling Topps card. Who knows?”

Berman then reflected on how strange it was that the president felt the need to lie about this in the first place.

“It’s really crazy that the president, in the briefing room, went up there and lied about being specifically invited on August 15th,” he said. “That’s just strange.”

Watch the video below.


Reporters are ‘terrified’ to admit Trump is a ‘narcissistic psychopath’: George Conway

Published

1 min ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway promoted a video showing all the times mainstream media anchors have lauded President Donald Trump for a potential "change in tone" — and condemned them for repeatedly falling for the act.

"For the next century, historians will be writing about how the media was terrified of telling the public that the president was a narcissistic psychopath," wrote Conway, who is married to the counselor to the president and has been a frequent critic of Trump from the right.

An absolute must-watch.

2020 Election

‘Violence is the only card’ Trump has left to play as his re-election prospects shrivel: conservative

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Speaking with MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday morning, conservative commentator and Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes said that Donald Trump is quickly running out of time and options to salvage his re-election campaign and all he has left to offer is fear and violence.

With polling showing the president is bleeding support among white voters in the suburbs, host Scarborough asked Sykes what the president can do to not only stop his slide in the polls, but actually win.

"There's not a lot of undecided voters in places like Wisconsin," Sykes began. "So the question is what is the level of intensity, how aggressive will Republicans be, the Trump campaign be mail-in back on mail in voting. They're all in on Pennsylvania, attacking the mail-in vote process."

2020 Election

White working-class voters turning against Trump: ‘I’m getting sick of him, you know?’

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is in trouble with the white working-class voters who helped propel his surprise victory in 2016.

That year, Trump won non-college-educated white voters by 39 points, and there's evidence to suggest that turnout among that group was higher than in prior elections -- but now there's growing evidence those same voters have had enough of him, reported Politico.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s done some good stuff, but lately he’s just been ticking me off,” said Kathy Manuel, a Scranton voter who backed Barack Obama twice and now regrets her Trump vote in 2016.

