CNN’s Bakari Sellers slams Rick Santorum for claiming slavery and abortion are the same thing

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN conservative Rick Santorum on Tuesday got into hot water when he suggested that women who get abortions were committing a sin on par with owning slaves.

During a debate about the removal of assorted monuments across the United States, Santorum said that Sellers should learn to live with statues of people who once owned slaves the same way that he lives with Democrats who favor giving women reproductive rights.

“I have a hard time reconciling people who are allowing people to be killed in the womb, but you know what, I do, and we all do,” he said. “And we all have to reconcile things that we have differences about.”

Sellers immediately jumped in to call B.S. on Santorum’s analogy.

“Slavery and abortion are not the same things,” he said.

“Yes it is!” Santorum insisted.

“That’s like apples and bobcats,” Sellers shot back. “There’s nothing the same about slavery and abortion… If there is a mother who is about to die or if she is raped or the victim of incest and she makes a decision, Rick, that’s not the same thing as dragged over here against your will!”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump can’t save himself by ‘turning up the racism dial’ — and history proves it: columnist

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Jamelle Bouie said that President Donald Trump's effort to bait his base with racism and grievance politics won't be able to save him from electoral doom.

"Donald Trump made his name in Republican Party politics as a 'birther,' a true believer in — and an evangelist for — the racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was a foreign-born, illegitimate president," wrote Bouie. "Having stoked a wave of white grievance and resentment, Trump rode it, first to influence — let’s not forget that Mitt Romney came to receive Trump’s endorsement in person during the 2012 presidential race — and then to the summit of power as president himself."

2020 Election

‘Political arsonist’ Trump has left Republicans with no choice but to boot him in November: conservative

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party over Donald Trump -- said that the president has made it impossible for conservatives to vote for him in November because he has "destroyed" everything he has touched.

As Lewis sees it, the president's descent into overt racism following the murder of George Floyd instead of reading the room and seeing Americans across the board were outraged, handed a major victory to Democrats and gave conservatives who were on the fence a reason to flee him.

New details emerge in death of Florida teen treated at home for coronavirus

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

More information has been revealed about the final days of a Florida teen who died from COVID-19.

Carsyn Leigh Davis died June 23, two days after her 17th birthday, after attending a church event and then given unproven medical treatment by her parents, reported the News-Press.

