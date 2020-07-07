CNN’s Bakari Sellers slams Rick Santorum for claiming slavery and abortion are the same thing

CNN conservative Rick Santorum on Tuesday got into hot water when he suggested that women who get abortions were committing a sin on par with owning slaves.

During a debate about the removal of assorted monuments across the United States, Santorum said that Sellers should learn to live with statues of people who once owned slaves the same way that he lives with Democrats who favor giving women reproductive rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a hard time reconciling people who are allowing people to be killed in the womb, but you know what, I do, and we all do,” he said. “And we all have to reconcile things that we have differences about.”

Sellers immediately jumped in to call B.S. on Santorum’s analogy.

“Slavery and abortion are not the same things,” he said.

“Yes it is!” Santorum insisted.

“That’s like apples and bobcats,” Sellers shot back. “There’s nothing the same about slavery and abortion… If there is a mother who is about to die or if she is raped or the victim of incest and she makes a decision, Rick, that’s not the same thing as dragged over here against your will!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.