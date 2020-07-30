Quantcast
CNN’s Camerota audibly sighs when biographer says ‘chaotic’ Trump will be a major force in politics until he dies

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio on Thursday told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that President Donald Trump will be a major force in American politics even if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden this November.

During an interview, Camerota played D’Antonio a video clip of an anxious voter who said she’s worried that Trump won’t leave office if he’s defeated.

D’Antonio didn’t seem worried about Trump refusing to leave the White House, but he did believe that the president will steadfastly refuse to leave Americans’ consciousness.

“I actually think he’ll try to make himself bigger,” D’Antonio said. “He’ll for sure have a massive media presence, comment on everything, and attempt to be even more disruptive than he is today because he’s not going to accept losing all the attention he’s received in the last four years, and it’s going to be massive.”

He then predicted that it could take many years for American politics to finally be free of Trump.

“So we’re not going to be through with him, I don’t think, until he passes away,” he explained. “And he may leave a message like John Lewis, but it will be a chaotic, negative, divisive message.”

At this point, Camerota audibly sighed.

Watch the video below.

Herman Cain dead from coronavirus: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Herman Cain has died from the coronavirus, according to Newsmax.

The 74-year-old former Republican presidential candidate was admitted to a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on July 1, which was 10 days after he attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was photographed without a mask.

“Herman Cain resonated with Americans at every level because they sensed his authenticity,” said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a friend of both Trump and Cain. “He had a folksy, disarming appeal. You immediately felt his love of country and God.”

Top political editor at Fox News: Trump asking to delay election a ‘flagrant expression of his weakness’

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, network political editor Chris Stirewalt said that President Trump's recent tweet where he floats delaying the 2020 election is a sign of a weakening campaign.

Stirewalt said that while there's a good chance Trump was just trying to stir the pot, the potential delaying of an election would be "out of step" with all of Trump's predecessors, and frankly, "a flagrant expression of his current weakness."

"A person who is in a strong position would never, never make a suggestion like that," he said.

‘We will not delay the election’: GOP senator rebukes Trump for trying to derail November vote

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming on Thursday knocked down President Donald Trump's proposal to "delay" the November election because of the coronavirus.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney asked Barrasso about the president's tweet suggesting that the election be delayed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

