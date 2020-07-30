CNN’s Camerota audibly sighs when biographer says ‘chaotic’ Trump will be a major force in politics until he dies

Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio on Thursday told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that President Donald Trump will be a major force in American politics even if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden this November.

During an interview, Camerota played D’Antonio a video clip of an anxious voter who said she’s worried that Trump won’t leave office if he’s defeated.

D’Antonio didn’t seem worried about Trump refusing to leave the White House, but he did believe that the president will steadfastly refuse to leave Americans’ consciousness.

“I actually think he’ll try to make himself bigger,” D’Antonio said. “He’ll for sure have a massive media presence, comment on everything, and attempt to be even more disruptive than he is today because he’s not going to accept losing all the attention he’s received in the last four years, and it’s going to be massive.”

He then predicted that it could take many years for American politics to finally be free of Trump.

“So we’re not going to be through with him, I don’t think, until he passes away,” he explained. “And he may leave a message like John Lewis, but it will be a chaotic, negative, divisive message.”

At this point, Camerota audibly sighed.

