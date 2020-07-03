Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Complacent’ Trump slammed by a Marine veteran for ‘squandering’ the honor of slain troops

Published

1 min ago

on

Timothy Kudo, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, criticized President Donald Trump in a Friday column at The Atlantic, describing him as a “complacent commander in chief.”

Kudo slammed Trump for reportedly not reading or ignoring intelligence that had indicated Russia offered Taliban militants bounties to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

“I served under Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and I trusted that both would uphold their end of the bargain with the military: We go into harm’s way, and they wage the war honorably and responsibly. This president is different,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has sent a message to U.S. troops that nobody “has their back,” Kudo said, adding that improvised explosive devices would often blow apart U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

“Despite the danger from Taliban fighters and other IEDs, a squad would search the scene to try to collect additional body parts. We didn’t always succeed. One man’s ring finger with his wedding band was never found and returned to his widow. But honoring their sacrifice demanded follow-through and every possible effort to the end,” Kudo wrote.

“When the president treats the conclusion of this war as unimportant, his behavior squanders whatever honor the men and women currently deployed may yet salvage from this terrible ordeal. They’re risking their life for the same cause as all of us who served: peace. More than 2,300 Americans have been killed in action; in these final moments of the war, we cannot let their sacrifices be in vain.”

Read the full column at The Atlantic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Down in the dumps’: There’s a dark cloud hanging over Trump and the GOP

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

Countless polls have shown President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, often by double digits. At the same time, many of the polls reflect a pessimistic mood among U.S. voters as the country continues to be battered by the coronavirus pandemic and double-digit unemployment — a plausible reason for an incumbent performing poorly in his re-election.

Conservative journalist Jennifer Rubin pointed to that mood of pessimism in her Washington Post column, arguing that Trump is badly out of touch with U.S. voters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of raping teenage girl ’20 or 30 times’ — until Epstein got her pregnant: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested on Thursday, is no longer just accused of facilitating notorious billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking and grooming his victims — according to Fox News, one woman is claiming Maxwell was a child predator herself.

"A woman groomed by Jeffrey Epstein and his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell claims Maxwell raped her 'more than 20 or 30 times' when she was a teenager in the 1990s," reported Rachel Olding at The Daily Beast. "The woman, who asked for her identity to be concealed, told Fox News in an interview that she was willing testify against Maxwell."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The US isn’t in a second wave of coronavirus – the first wave never ended

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

After sustained declines in the number of COVID-19 cases over recent months, restrictions are starting to ease across the United States. Numbers of new cases are falling or stable at low numbers in some states, but they are surging in many others. Overall, the U.S. is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of new cases a day, and by late June, had surpassed the peak rate of spread in early April.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image