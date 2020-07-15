Quantcast
‘Complete and utter moron’: Anti-mask Republican derided after he ‘dismantles himself’ amid grilling from CNN host

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) is facing a backlash online after appearing Wednesday on CNN to argue against mask mandates, which are intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sabatini told CNN host Brianna Keilar that mask mandates were a violation of Florida’s constitution. “This is something government has never done before. We’ve never had government telling people what you have to do with your own face,” he said.

“This is truly a novel move for government and we think it violates the bodily and facial autonomy sort of implied parts of [Florida constitution’s] privacy clause,” continued Sabatini, who has faced criticism for being pictured in blackface. “We think it violates the due process clause, because it is an arbitrary and irrational law.”

Sabatini contended that mask mandates were different than seatbelt laws because “they are literally everywhere you go.”

After Keilar noted the explosion of coronavirus cases in his state, Sabatini accused her of “harping” on a single metric. “Cases, cases, cases. The media is almost exclusively focused on this one number versus the two most important numbers, obviously, hospitalizations and fatalities… If we focus on the two more relevant metrics, Florida’s doing just fine.”

“You think Florida is doing just fine?” Keilar asked incredulously.

Later in the interview, Sabatini said he “absolutely” does not wear a mask when he visits the grocery store.

Viewers of the interview took to Twitter to praise Keilar and criticize Sabatini. See some reactions below:

