Congress petitions Supreme Court over their ‘urgent’ investigations into Donald Trump: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

The House of Representatives is reviving efforts to obtain financial documents from Donald Trump as part of multiple investigations, Politico reported Monday.

“The House is planning to quickly revisit its effort to obtain President Donald Trump’s personal financial records, urging the Supreme Court on Monday night to take its final formal steps on the matter so lawmakers can reignite the issue in the lower courts,” Politico reported.

“In a filing late Monday, the House’s top lawyer, Douglas Letter, urged the justices to immediately effectuate their July 9 ruling on the House’s subpoena for Trump’s records. Once the ruling is in force, the House can return to the U.S. District Court judge who initially heard the case and ask for renewed consideration,” Politico explained. “But Supreme Court rulings typically don’t go into force immediately, and Letter noted that the Mazars ruling would normally take effect on Aug. 3 without the intervention of the justices. The lower courts can’t begin to take up the effort until the Supreme Court ruling takes hold, and the House is urging the justices to make that happen as quickly as possible.”

Filing (screengrab)


White House poised to ask governors to consider National Guard deployment for coronavirus data crisis: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump's White House believes that National Guard troops could hold the solution to the COVID-19 data crisis, according to a new report.

"The Trump administration is poised to ask governors to consider sending in the National Guard to hospitals to help improve data collection about coronavirus patients, supplies and capacity, according to draft letters, internal emails and hospital industry officials familiar with the plans," The Washington Post reported Monday.

Tucker Carlson announces ‘long-planned’ vacation following his top writer’s resignation for racism

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Minutes after Fox News was called out on MSNBC, the embattled host of The Tucker Carlson Show announced that he would be going on a "long-planned" vacation.

The announcement came after Blake Neff, the show's top writer, was exposed for his history of racist, homophobic and misogynistic social media posts.

