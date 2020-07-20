Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative columnist: Biden should establish a ‘truth commission’ to investigate Trump’s wrongdoing

Published

29 mins ago

on

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin argued one of the first orders of business for Joe Biden as president should be holding Donald Trump accountable for his misconduct — and laid out a way he could do so.

The first goal of this, Rubin argued, should be “a complete historical accounting of the reams of scandals and abuses of power in the Trump era … any secret understandings with Russian President Vladimir Putin; the use of federal forces against peaceful demonstrators; the limitations imposed on the FBI in investigating Brett M. Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing; the firings of inspectors general and more.” The second should be “to investigate crimes by others so as to prosecute them and set an example for future administrations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The model for accomplishing this must not allow the administration to be preoccupied with Trump,” wrote Rubin. “The ideal setup could be a body similar to the 9/11 Commission that could oversee the entire undertaking with subpoena power and an appropriate budget. As was the case with the 9/11 Commission, this one should be co-chaired by one respected Democrat and one respected Republican (or one Republican-appointed judge and a Democratic counterpart).”

Biden has not offered specifics on how his presidency would handle criminal conduct by his predecessor — although he has said he would neither pardon Trump nor politically interfere with any such investigation.

“Biden’s team would do well to think through this now so a decision can be announced after November, if he wins,” concluded Rubin. “A truth commission may be key to preventing a Trump-type presidency from occurring again.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP discussing redirecting money from Trump to vulnerable Senate Republicans: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's precarious standing among voters has resulted in Republicans wondering if they should assume Joe Biden will win the White House and focus on trying to save the GOP Senate majority.

"President Trump’s weak poll numbers and a surge of Democratic cash flooding key Senate races have jolted top Republicans and intensified talk among party donors and strategists about redirecting money to protect their narrow Senate Republican majority amid growing fear of complete Democratic control of Washington in 2021," the newspaper reported.

"Almost no one is talking openly about abandoning Mr. Trump at this point. A total collapse at the top of the ticket, Republican strategists and donors agree, would only make holding the Senate harder," The Times noted. "But maintaining the Senate is an urgent imperative for the G.O.P.: A Democratic Senate could offer a glide path for liberal Supreme Court nominees from a President Biden, or block Mr. Trump’s judges if he won a second term. And right now, Senate Republican incumbents and candidates are losing badly in the money chase not just in the top Senate battlegrounds — states like Maine, Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina — but also in deep red states, such as Montana, where seats are now increasingly up for grabs."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist: Biden should establish a ‘truth commission’ to investigate Trump’s wrongdoing

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin argued one of the first orders of business for Joe Biden as president should be holding Donald Trump accountable for his misconduct — and laid out a way he could do so.

The first goal of this, Rubin argued, should be "a complete historical accounting of the reams of scandals and abuses of power in the Trump era ... any secret understandings with Russian President Vladimir Putin; the use of federal forces against peaceful demonstrators; the limitations imposed on the FBI in investigating Brett M. Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing; the firings of inspectors general and more." The second should be "to investigate crimes by others so as to prosecute them and set an example for future administrations."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Suspected killer penned 1,700 page misogynistic book calling Esther Salas ‘a lazy and incompetent Latina judge’

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

More information is coming out about the man suspected killing the son of a federal judge in New Jersey.

"The man suspected of ambushing the family of the first Latina federal judge in New Jersey posted thousands of pages of writing to the internet in recent years decrying feminism and ranting against her, according to websites registered in his name and address. Roy Den Hollander, an anti-feminist activist and lawyer, who law enforcement officials say shot and killed the son of Judge Esther Salas in an ambush at her home in North Brunswick on Sunday, wrote about his hatred of her in a self-published book this year," NBC News reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image