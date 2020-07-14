Quantcast
Connect with us

Cop threatened to shoot protesters if they came to his door — now he’s charged with killing a fellow officer who knocked

Published

1 min ago

on

An Arkansas police officer who threatened to “shoot through the door” at protesters who come to his home has been charged with shooting and killing a fellow cop who knocked on door, KIRO7 reports.

Calvin Nicholas “Nick” Salyers, 33, killed 36-year-old Scott Hutton, who was shot through Salyers’ front door last month.

The day after the shooting, the Alexander Police Department said it was accidental, even saying Hutton died in the line of duty on a GoFundMe page set up for his widow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year as protests over the death of George Floyd ramped up, Salyers told Alexander police training officer Sgt. Matt Wharton that he’d shoot protesters through his door if they showed up at his home.

“Sgt. Wharton told me that he instructed Officer Salyers that he could not do that because it was reckless and negligent,” Special Agent Ryan Jacks wrote in the arrest affidavit. “Wharton stated that they could not shoot anyone without identifying them first and identify(ing) that there was a threat.”

According to investigators, Hutton had driven to Salyers’ home to pick up a patrol vehicle. When he tried to text Salyers but received no answer, he knocked his door. Salyers, who was watching a movie with his girlfriend on the couch, grabbed his gun when he heard the knock. When he looked through the peephole, he saw a figure standing there with a gun on his hip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Salyers stated that he transferred his weapon from his right hand into his left hand and reached for the door knob and, as he opened the door, the gun went off, firing a round through the front door,” Jacks wrote. It was only after Hutton had fell to the ground that Salyers realized what he’d done.

Evidence showed that Salyers had his Glock pressed against the door when he fired.

Read the full report over at KIRO7.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Cop threatened to shoot protesters if they came to his door — now he’s charged with killing a fellow officer who knocked

Published

1 min ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

An Arkansas police officer who threatened to "shoot through the door" at protesters who come to his home has been charged with shooting and killing a fellow cop who knocked on door, KIRO7 reports.

Calvin Nicholas “Nick” Salyers, 33, killed 36-year-old Scott Hutton, who was shot through Salyers’ front door last month.

The day after the shooting, the Alexander Police Department said it was accidental, even saying Hutton died in the line of duty on a GoFundMe page set up for his widow.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lt. Gen. Honore’ unloads profanity on Trump over testing claim: ‘Embarrassing for man with the nuclear code’

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Lt. Gen. Russel Honore' (retired) on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump for his claim that testing for the coronavirus has "created" new cases.

"Jesus Christ, will someone maybe @seanhannity explain to #45 stop say ignorant shit like more testing creating more #COVID19 cases," Honore' wrote on Twitter. "[T]his is F ing embarrassing for man with the nuclear code saying stupid shit like this. Sad thing we have few #Governors believe the same shit."

Jesus Christ, will someone maybe @seanhannity explain to #45 stop say ignorant shit like more testing creating more #COVID19 cases , this is F ing embarrassing for man with the nuclear code saying stupid shit like this . Sad thing we have few #Governors believe the same shit . pic.twitter.com/Kj2IhpimcZ

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Propaganda machine’ Kayleigh McEnany blasted for false claim Trump has ‘great record’ on LGBTQ issues

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump has a "great record" on LGBTQ issues.

Trump, who is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history, has been rolling back hard-won protections for LGBTQ people in all areas of government, since taking office three and a half years ago.

McEnany was asked about Trump's ban on transgender service members, which he announced via Twitter on July 26, 2017, as the Washington Blade's Chris Johnson reminded her Monday. She did not have much to say and appeared to respond by reading from prepared notes on a list of items.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image