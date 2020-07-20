Couple whips New Jersey clerk with a belt and spit on her for asking them to pull up masks

A couple walked into a store at a New Jersey mall, and went berserk when the clerk asked them to pull up their masks.

The man and woman had masks hanging around their neck when they arrived July 9 at the skateboarding shop Zumiez, at Ocean County Mall, and an employee asked them to cover their faces while shopping, reported Patch.

The man became irate and started yelling at the clerk, then picked up a belt that was for sale and snapped it at the employee — striking her, police said.

The couple started to leave the store, but the woman turned around, yelled at clerk and then spit on her, investigators said.

Police were unable to find the couple right after the incident, but the clerk took a photo of the pair.