Couple whips New Jersey clerk with a belt and spit on her for asking them to pull up masks

2 hours ago

A couple walked into a store at a New Jersey mall, and went berserk when the clerk asked them to pull up their masks.

The man and woman had masks hanging around their neck when they arrived July 9 at the skateboarding shop Zumiez, at Ocean County Mall, and an employee asked them to cover their faces while shopping, reported Patch.

The man became irate and started yelling at the clerk, then picked up a belt that was for sale and snapped it at the employee — striking her, police said.

The couple started to leave the store, but the woman turned around, yelled at clerk and then spit on her, investigators said.

Police were unable to find the couple right after the incident, but the clerk took a photo of the pair.


GOP donors may pull funds from Trump’s sinking campaign to try to save the Senate: report

25 mins ago

July 20, 2020

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Republican megadonors are quietly considering abandoning President Donald Trump's re-election campaign as a lost cause, and instead redirecting their resources into preventing a Democratic takeover of the Senate.

"Almost no one is talking openly about abandoning Mr. Trump at this point. A total collapse at the top of the ticket, Republican strategists and donors agree, would only make holding the Senate harder," reported Shane Goldmacher. "But maintaining the Senate is an urgent imperative for the G.O.P.: A Democratic Senate could offer a glide path for liberal Supreme Court nominees from a President Biden, or block Mr. Trump’s judges if he won a second term. And right now, Senate Republican incumbents and candidates are losing badly in the money chase not just in the top Senate battlegrounds — states like Maine, Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina — but also in deep red states, such as Montana, where seats are now increasingly up for grabs."

Texas church blames parents after campers test positive for COVID-19: ‘I didn’t force you to send her’

39 mins ago

July 20, 2020

Parents are furious at a Texas church camp after children started testing positive for the coronavirus following a summer camp.

Keller’s Keystone Church hosted the camp from July 6-10 in Hill County, which is between Dallas and Waco, and public health officials have confirmed some cases are linked to the camp, reported WFAA-TV.

“She hasn’t eaten at all -- she hasn’t eaten in about two days, actually,” said Stephanie Brady, whose daughter is quarantining in her bedroom after testing positive for COVID-19. “There’s only so much Netflix she can watch and it’s just hard for her to stay quarantined in a room by herself.”

Trump-loving Missouri governor: Kids who get COVID-19 at school will ‘go home’ and ‘get over it’

50 mins ago

July 20, 2020

Trump-loving Missouri Gov. Mike Parson late last week caused a stir when he blew off parents' concerns about sending their children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson on Friday conducted an interview with talk-radio host Marc Cox in which he insisted children in the state would go back to school no matter what.

