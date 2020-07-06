COVID-infected Kim Guilfoyle attended a ‘maskless’ Hamptons party — and attendees are ‘freaking out’: report

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of first son Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend shortly before President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore.
Sources tell the New York Post that both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. recently attended a “maskless” party at the Hamptons on Long Island, and that attendees are “freaking out” over news of her COVID-19 infection.
“Page Six revealed on June 29 that the couple were the guests of honor at a Bridgehampton house party that looked ‘as if COVID had never happened,'” the paper reports. “Our spy said there were about 100 maskless partiers, including Ramona Singer, at the outdoor event, held on the roof of the 51 Sandpiper Lane mansion, hosted by famed Hamptons builder Joe Farrell.”
COVID-19 infections have been spiking across the United States over the past several weeks, and the United States is now averaging more than 50,000 new cases per day.
