COVID-infected Kim Guilfoyle attended a ‘maskless’ Hamptons party — and attendees are ‘freaking out’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of first son Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend shortly before President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore.

Sources tell the New York Post that both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. recently attended a “maskless” party at the Hamptons on Long Island, and that attendees are “freaking out” over news of her COVID-19 infection.

“Page Six revealed on June 29 that the couple were the guests of honor at a Bridgehampton house party that looked ‘as if COVID had never happened,'” the paper reports. “Our spy said there were about 100 maskless partiers, including Ramona Singer, at the outdoor event, held on the roof of the 51 Sandpiper Lane mansion, hosted by famed Hamptons builder Joe Farrell.”

COVID-19 infections have been spiking across the United States over the past several weeks, and the United States is now averaging more than 50,000 new cases per day.


Woman out of a job after telling Black protester ‘white lives are better’ during racist tirade caught on video

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A video showing a woman making racist comments on Saturday at a protest in Elizabethton, Tennessee, has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media. According to the Johnson City Press, the woman has been identified as Sonya Holt, and she can be seen in the video yelling “white lives matter" and “white lives are better” and making homophobic remarks to protesters.

At one point in the video, Holt tells a Black woman that she is “just a poor little Black girl with a messed up mind.”

RNC spokesperson denounces ‘all people are created equal’ on Fox News

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington on Sunday denounced the idea that "all people are created equal."

During an appearance on Fox News, Harrington blasted an op-ed in which presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared "all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives."

Harrington claimed that the idea is an assault on the Declaration of Independence, which says that all "men" are created equal.

‘Highly intoxicated’ white men arrested after harassing Black family with Nazi salutes: police

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A group of seven "highly intoxicated" white men were arrested at an Oregon beach over the weekend after they harassed a Black family by yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes.

The Oregonian reports that Lincoln City Police officers were called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on Saturday night amid reports that a group of men were setting off illegal fireworks.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers formed a barricade between the men and the Black family they were harassing, allowing the family to safely leave the area.

