COVID patients can be overwhelmed with inflammation. Doctors are learning to calm that ‘storm’
In the millions of tiny air sacs tasked with absorbing oxygen in Brett Breslow’s lungs, the scene was chaos.Some of the sacs were swollen with fluid that had leaked from surrounding blood vessels. Others had simply collapsed. The grim result: the Cherry Hill man was starved of oxygen, leading doctors at Cooper University Hospital to put him on a ventilator for 19 days.Breslow was suffering from a massive bout of inflammation — a catch-all description for the damage in many of the sickest patients with COVID-19. In addition to the assault on his lungs, the disease was harming his liver and kidn…
Gun drawn on Black driver pulled over by police in Minneapolis suburb — but they had the wrong guy
MINNEAPOLIS — A Black man said thoughts of George Floyd went through his head as he sat in the back of a police squad car after officers pulled him over — at least one of them with gun drawn — in a Minneapolis suburb until they realized they had the wrong guy. “I could have been dead today,” Darrius Strong, 30, of Burnsville, said in an account he posted on Facebook soon after what began as a traffic stop early Friday afternoon along Old Shakopee Road. “Just remember … anything can happen to us, man, especially Black bodies … Black people, Black men. … Racial profiling is a thing.”A statement o... (more…)
CNN host goes off on Trump as COVID-19 surges: ‘The president is peddling debunked illogical crap’
During a segment on CNN this Monday, anchor Brianna Keilar had some harsh words for President Trump and his response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, starting out by saying that the U.S. is "losing its battle" against the virus.
"...the people who are supposed to be in charge of the national response to the pandemic instead are escalating their attacks on doctors," she said, pointing out that up to 60,000 Americans are testing positive for the virus, each day.
"They're doing this even though they won't mandate the use of masks which are proven to save lives," she said. "They're doing this because the President is continuing to make claims that the only reason the U.S. has a surge in cases is because of an increase in testing."