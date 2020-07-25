Quantcast
Crazy pics of Seattle as protesters escalate — while DHS agents are staged nearby

Published

2 hours ago

on

Shocking photos emerged on Saturday of protests against the Department of Homeland Security and police.

Mike Baker, a New York Times reporter, documented construction buildings burning at the site of a planned youth detention center. A Starbucks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood also had smoke coming out of its windows.

Here are other scenes from the protest on Saturday afternoon:

Ron DeSantis failed because his choices were 'shaped by politics and divorced from scientific evidence': report

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was the focus of an in-depth Washington Post exposé examining why Florida is failing at coronavirus.

"As Florida became a global epicenter of the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis held one meeting this month with his top public health official, Scott Rivkees, according to the governor's schedule. His health department has sidelined scientists, halting briefings last month with disease specialists and telling the experts there was not sufficient personnel from the state to continue participating," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper interviewed scores of sources for the story.

Hurricane Hanna roars ashore in coronavirus-hit Texas

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Hanna, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020, slammed into the coast of coronavirus-hit Texas on Saturday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

The Category 1 storm packed winds of around 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour as it came ashore at Padre Island at 5 pm (2200 GMT), the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Hanna is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. These rains will result in life-threatening flash flooding," and some river flooding, the meteorologists said.

"Life-threatening storm surge" could potentially reach 6 feet (1.8 meters) in some areas, while the hurricane was forecast to drop up to 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain through Monday on south Texas and the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas.

Fox News anchor praises QAnon conspiracy theorists for 'a lot of great stuff' during Eric Trump appearance

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Fox News complained about Twitter banning accounts pushing the discredited QAnon conspiracy theory on Saturday.

"We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service," Twitter tweeted on Tuesday. "As we work at scale to protect the public conversation in the face of evolving threats, we’ll continue to lead with transparency and offer more context on our efforts."

