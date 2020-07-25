Crazy pics of Seattle as protesters escalate — while DHS agents are staged nearby

Shocking photos emerged on Saturday of protests against the Department of Homeland Security and police.

Mike Baker, a New York Times reporter, documented construction buildings burning at the site of a planned youth detention center. A Starbucks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood also had smoke coming out of its windows.

Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks. Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/71Ssie3hai — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Here are other scenes from the protest on Saturday afternoon:

Police declare peaceful protests now "riots". Appears (2) separate factions walking the #Seattle streets. Demonstrators hoping to send a message and rioters looking to cause destruction.

Follow @ColeMillerTV @choeshow @SuzannePhan and @KOMOPopham #KOMONews #SeattleProtests https://t.co/NhjJIxSAtp — Ryan Yamamoto KOMO (@YamsTV) July 25, 2020

Police continue using pepper spray and blast balls, some protesters throw things #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/pG7o81Xg4m — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) July 25, 2020

SPD appear to be using blast balls and other crowd deterantd, one persons saying they were hit with a blast ball #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/e7vysVmIWT — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) July 25, 2020

In this video you will see the first sighting of an SPD swat armored vehicle. Until now I saw zero police officers anywhere around the protest pic.twitter.com/r5gPjCsKoJ — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) July 25, 2020

