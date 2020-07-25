Crazy pics of Seattle as protesters escalate — while DHS agents are staged nearby
Shocking photos emerged on Saturday of protests against the Department of Homeland Security and police.
Mike Baker, a New York Times reporter, documented construction buildings burning at the site of a planned youth detention center. A Starbucks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood also had smoke coming out of its windows.
Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks. Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/71Ssie3hai
Here are other scenes from the protest on Saturday afternoon:
#Seattle Mace & flash bangs. pic.twitter.com/jKue1jYx7I
Police declare peaceful protests now "riots". Appears (2) separate factions walking the #Seattle streets. Demonstrators hoping to send a message and rioters looking to cause destruction.
Follow @ColeMillerTV @choeshow @SuzannePhan and @KOMOPopham #KOMONews #SeattleProtests https://t.co/NhjJIxSAtp
Demonstrators in #Seattle protest keep marching. Now chanting “Kids in cages. That’s outrageous” ##Komonews pic.twitter.com/OA7kKdM319
Police continue using pepper spray and blast balls, some protesters throw things #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/pG7o81Xg4m
11th and Pine line. #Seattle #SeattleProtest #SeattleProtests #SeattleProtestComms #PugetProtests pic.twitter.com/tLCaa3O9JP
MORE DETAINED.@komonews #seattle #SeattleRiots #seattleprotests #seattleprotest #SeattlePolice pic.twitter.com/RM0h4PAQi3
SPD appear to be using blast balls and other crowd deterantd, one persons saying they were hit with a blast ball #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/e7vysVmIWT
In this video you will see the first sighting of an SPD swat armored vehicle. Until now I saw zero police officers anywhere around the protest pic.twitter.com/r5gPjCsKoJ
We’re at 12th & Pike. Seattle PD with batons on one side, bike brigade on the other pic.twitter.com/go2d5JCXKS
