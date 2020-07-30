Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Dangerous’ Louie Gohmert slammed for ‘anti-science nonsense’ that put his colleagues at risk

Published

1 min ago

on

A staffer for COVID-infected Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) this week told Politico’s Jake Sherman that the congressman regularly berated staffers who wore masks into the office.

CNN’s Abby Phillip on Thursday dropped the hammer on Gohmert for putting both himself and his staffers in grave danger by flouting the recommendations of disease-control experts with his refusal to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s completely irresponsible,” she said. “And this is a culture of, sort of, anti-science, pseudoscience nonsense that is so pervasive. And it’s dangerous — it really puts people in danger, like those staff members, who are being forced to go into an unsafe workplace with a boss who doesn’t believe in doing very basic, simple things to protect them.”

Phillip then recounted how Gohmert frequently angered colleagues by refusing to wear a mask while walking around the Capitol building.

“Louie Gohmert had to be repeatedly, over the last several weeks, reminded by his colleagues on Capitol Hill, fellow congressmen and congresswomen, to put on a mask, because these are folks who are in the age group, you know, in their 50s, 60s, 70s, who are at the most risk of this virus,” she said. “And the idea that you can simply go about your life without even bothering to think about taking basic precautions, this is a cautionary tale that that is not the case.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

One moment in Bill Barr’s testimony clearly exposed his compete fealty to Trump’s delusion and lies

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr finally showed up for his long-scheduled hearing before the House Judiciary Committee and once again proved himself to be Trump's eager henchman. He didn't read aloud some of the more incendiary parts of his opening statement (which as Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., observed, "reads like it was written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone") but for all his braying about "the law" his arrogant attitude and slippery answers left no doubt about where his allegiance lies. Let's just say Trump doesn't have to worry about Barr's loyalty.

The list of Barr's odious comments is a mile long, starting with his fatuous answers regarding the question of systemic racism in policing. He evidently thinks it's cute, just as his boss does, to insist that "more white people are shot by police than Black people" when responding to the question of why Black people, who make up only 13 percent of the U.S. population, account for 25 percent of those shot and killed by police since 2015 while "non-Hispanic" whites, who are more than 60 percent of the population, only account for 45 percent. This answer is insulting to the intelligence of the American people.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the Trump administration allowed aviation companies to keep relief money that was supposed to go to workers

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

This spring, as the coronavirus spread and international travel bans grounded flights, Gebrish Weldemariam got a layoff letter from his airline catering job at Dulles International Airport.

He’d been working as a driver making more than $18 per hour for Flying Food Group, ferrying in-flight meals between the company’s kitchen and gated planes waiting on the tarmac. Between overtime at the airport and a part-time job driving buses on the side, Weldemariam felt that times were good. Last fall, with his wife expecting a fourth child, the family bought a house not far from the airport, allowing him to be nearby to help care for his oldest son, who has Down syndrome and needs constant attention.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Disinfomercial: How Larry King got duped into starring in Chinese propaganda

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Jacobi Niv had paid Larry King a few thousand dollars apiece to narrate half a dozen videos for companies or projects in Israel, where King is still a big name. But what Niv wanted King to tape on March 27, 2019, wasn’t the usual infomercial. It was more like a disinfomercial.

An Israeli with designer clothes, a buzz cut and a long history of failed businesses and inflated credentials, Niv had known King for nearly a decade. King sometimes taped Niv’s promotional videos at the same Glendale, California, studio where the longtime television host filmed “Larry King Now” and “PoliticKING” for Ora Media, the digital TV network he started with his wife, Shawn. The crew resented the way Niv would stride into their homey, basic studio, bringing extra work for them. But he had ingratiated himself with King, in part by sending him lavish floral arrangements and other expensive gifts on Jewish holidays, King and others said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image