‘Dangerous’ Louie Gohmert slammed for ‘anti-science nonsense’ that put his colleagues at risk

A staffer for COVID-infected Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) this week told Politico’s Jake Sherman that the congressman regularly berated staffers who wore masks into the office.

CNN’s Abby Phillip on Thursday dropped the hammer on Gohmert for putting both himself and his staffers in grave danger by flouting the recommendations of disease-control experts with his refusal to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

“It’s completely irresponsible,” she said. “And this is a culture of, sort of, anti-science, pseudoscience nonsense that is so pervasive. And it’s dangerous — it really puts people in danger, like those staff members, who are being forced to go into an unsafe workplace with a boss who doesn’t believe in doing very basic, simple things to protect them.”

Phillip then recounted how Gohmert frequently angered colleagues by refusing to wear a mask while walking around the Capitol building.

“Louie Gohmert had to be repeatedly, over the last several weeks, reminded by his colleagues on Capitol Hill, fellow congressmen and congresswomen, to put on a mask, because these are folks who are in the age group, you know, in their 50s, 60s, 70s, who are at the most risk of this virus,” she said. “And the idea that you can simply go about your life without even bothering to think about taking basic precautions, this is a cautionary tale that that is not the case.”

Watch the video below.