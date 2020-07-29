Louie Gohmert stunned office staffers by showing up in person to tell them he had COVID-19: report

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the novel coronravirus — but that didn’t stop him from showing up to his office and talking with his staffers on Wednesday morning.

According to ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders, Gohmert “returned to his Capitol Hill office and told staff he wanted to inform them *in person* instead of finding out from news reports.”

Faulders adds that “some staffers were already in the process of leaving” the office to avoid potentially getting infected with COVID-19 when Gohmert arrived.

Politico reporter Jake Sherman confirmed Faulders’s report about Gohmert showing up to his office, and said that there is a “lot of frustration about the Texas Republican” at the moment.

Gohmert has been one of a handful of congressional Republicans who have rebelled against rules on wearing face masks in the building, and he was seen coming in close contact with Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday while neither man was wearing a mask.