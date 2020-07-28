Dem nails Bill Barr for staffing DOJ with ‘no Black people’: Keep John Lewis’ name out of your mouth

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) on Tuesday accused Attorney General William Barr of presiding over institutional racism at the Department of Justice.
At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Richmond took issue with Barr’s opening statement, which invoked the “nonviolence” of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).
“You started your testimony with eloquent words about the life and legacy of John Lewis fighting systematic racism, voter intimidation, civil rights,” Richmond said. “The one thing that you have in common with your two predecessors — Attorney General Sessions and Attorney General Whitaker — is that when you all came here and brought your top staff, you brought no Black people.”
“That, sir, is systematic racism,” the Louisiana Democrat explained. “That is exactly what John Lewis spent his life fighting. And so, I would just suggest that actions speak louder than words and you really should keep the name of the honorable John Lewis out of the Department of Justice’s mouth.”
Conservative Bill Kristol has a long history of far-right policies including both wars in Iraq, demanding the removal of Saddam Hussein. But when it comes to President Donald Trump, Kristol has abandoned the Republican president, saying that he has been alarmed by Trump's foreign and domestic policies.
“Wag the Dog” debuted in 1997 as a political satire directed by Barry Levinson. It’s the story of a Hollywood producer who fabricates a war in Albania to distract voters from a presidential sex scandal.
Trump’s new feature movie, “Wag the Dog 2.0,” has a reminiscent theme. To distract from his botched pandemic leadership and from his other major failures—racial discord, tanked economy, disgraceful tell-all book, defying decisions by the Supreme Court—Trump is sending federal troops into several American cities in order to provoke conflict with protestors. Trump’s “Wag the Dog 2.0” is now in Portland and Seattle and Chicago.
Police have identified the so-called "umbrella man" who set off a chain reaction that led to days of rioting and looting during Minneapolis protests against George Floyd's killing.
The man was identified as a 32-year-old white supremacist associated with the biker gangs Aryan Cowboys and Hell's Angels, but his name was not released because he has not yet been charged, reported the Star Tribune.
“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” police arson investigator Erika Christensen wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed this week in court. “Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling ‘Umbrella man,’ the protests had been relatively peaceful. The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence.”