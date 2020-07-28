Quantcast
Dem nails Bill Barr for staffing DOJ with ‘no Black people’: Keep John Lewis’ name out of your mouth

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) on Tuesday accused Attorney General William Barr of presiding over institutional racism at the Department of Justice.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Richmond took issue with Barr’s opening statement, which invoked the “nonviolence” of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).

“You started your testimony with eloquent words about the life and legacy of John Lewis fighting systematic racism, voter intimidation, civil rights,” Richmond said. “The one thing that you have in common with your two predecessors — Attorney General Sessions and Attorney General Whitaker — is that when you all came here and brought your top staff, you brought no Black people.”

“That, sir, is systematic racism,” the Louisiana Democrat explained. “That is exactly what John Lewis spent his life fighting. And so, I would just suggest that actions speak louder than words and you really should keep the name of the honorable John Lewis out of the Department of Justice’s mouth.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
Conservative Bill Kristol has a list of things Republicans must do if they are ever going to be seen as responsible

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Conservative Bill Kristol has a long history of far-right policies including both wars in Iraq, demanding the removal of Saddam Hussein. But when it comes to President Donald Trump, Kristol has abandoned the Republican president, saying that he has been alarmed by Trump's foreign and domestic policies.

Republican officials have continued following Trump down the path, much to Kristol's chagrin, inspiring him to abandon the GOP until Trump is out of office. The only way he believes the GOP can win their party back from the influence of Trump is with three major things that he thinks will restore a modicum of dignity.

Continue Reading

Trump’s psychopathology is forcing him to adopt a scorched earth mentality as his re-election prospects dwindle: clinical psychologist

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

I knew Donald Trump was a reality TV host, but I didn’t know he is a movie director.

“Wag the Dog” debuted in 1997 as a political satire directed by Barry Levinson. It’s the story of a Hollywood producer who fabricates a war in Albania to distract voters from a presidential sex scandal.

Sound familiar?

Trump’s new feature movie, “Wag the Dog 2.0,” has a reminiscent theme. To distract from his botched pandemic leadership and from his other major failures—racial discord, tanked economy, disgraceful tell-all book, defying decisions by the Supreme Court—Trump is sending federal troops into several American cities in order to provoke conflict with protestors. Trump’s “Wag the Dog 2.0” is now in Portland and Seattle and Chicago.

Continue Reading
 

‘Umbrella man’ who sparked Minneapolis riots identified as racist biker gang member

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Police have identified the so-called "umbrella man" who set off a chain reaction that led to days of rioting and looting during Minneapolis protests against George Floyd's killing.

The man was identified as a 32-year-old white supremacist associated with the biker gangs Aryan Cowboys and Hell's Angels, but his name was not released because he has not yet been charged, reported the Star Tribune.

“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” police arson investigator Erika Christensen wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed this week in court. “Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling ‘Umbrella man,’ the protests had been relatively peaceful. The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence.”

Continue Reading
 
 
