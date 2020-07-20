Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats demand Trump reverse ‘irresponsible’ order as states lose access to crucial COVID-19 data

Published

47 mins ago

on

“The Trump administration’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 response and refusal to heed public health expertise continue to put the country in a dangerous position.”

Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate are demanding that the Trump administration immediately reverse an order requiring hospitals to send Covid-19 patient information directly to a Health and Human Services database instead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a change that threw the data-collection process into chaos as states struggle to cope with soaring infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

NPR reported Friday that “hospital data in Kansas and Missouri is suddenly incomplete or missing” following the Trump administration’s directive, which took effect on July 15 to the dismay of experts and local officials who previously relied on the CDC system to track the coronavirus and allocate resources.

“The Missouri Hospital Association reports that it no longer has access to the data it uses to guide statewide coronavirus planning, and the Kansas Hospital Association says its hospital data reports may be delayed,” according to NPR. “The absence of the data will make it harder for health and public officials, as well as the general public, to understand how the virus is spreading.”

Led by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), 46 members of the Senate Democratic caucus sent a letter (pdf) to Vice President Mike Pence and Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx demanding that the White House reverse its decision to divert Covid-19 data from the CDC to an HHS database run by TeleTracking Technologies, a private contractor.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, these changes pose serious challenges to the nation’s response by increasing the data management burden for hospitals, potentially delaying critical supply shipments, compromising access to key data for many states, and reducing transparency for the public,” the senators wrote. “The Trump administration’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 response and refusal to heed public health expertise continue to put the country in a dangerous position.”

Nearly 70 House Democrats on Friday sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar urging the agency to reverse the new directive, which the Trump administration portrayed as an attempt to streamline the data-reporting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is another unethical and irresponsible effort to hinder public access to data and remove transparency and accountability from the administration’s poor management of this pandemic,” the lawmakers wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House directive, first made public in a document (pdf) posted on the HHS website last week, reportedly “came as a shock at the CDC,” which previously received the data and made it available to the public.

Critics immediately warned that submitting crucial coronavirus patient data to a system managed by HHS would leave the information vulnerable to political spin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hugely problematic,” said Dr. Karen Maddox, public health researcher at Washington University in St. Louis. “The only way that we know where things are going up and where things are going down and where we need to be putting resources and where we need to be planning is because of those data.”

Shortly after the administration’s new directive took effect Wednesday, observers noticed that hospital data was removed from the CDC website. HHS had the information restored on Thursday but said the data would not be updated on the CDC site beyond July 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Missouri Hospital Association said in a notice on its website that it “will be unable to access critical hospitalization data during the transition” to the Trump administration’s new data-collection system.

Dave Dillon, spokesperson for the Missouri Hospital Association, told NPR that the organization hopes to have access to the data it needs “within a few days or weeks.”

“However, in the short term,” Dillon said, “we’ll be very much in the dark.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Russian elites have been getting experimental COVID-19 vaccine for months: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Many of Russia's business and political elite have gotten an experimental vaccine against COVID-19.

Top executives and billionaire business elites began receiving shots developed by the state-run Gamaleya Institute in Moscow as early as April, sources familiar with the effort told Bloomberg News.

The project, which is financed by the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund and backed by the Defense Ministry, completed a phase 1 trial last week involving about 40 military personnel, and has started the next stage of testing with a larger group.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Fox News grandpa’ Donald Trump is a prisoner of the network’s ‘partisan garbage fire’: analyst

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Donald Trump is a Fox News grandpa. He watches the TV and it tells him what to do.

Trump is not special or unique in that regard. As Jen Senko showed in her compelling documentary "The Brainwashing of My Dad," there are tens of millions of mostly older white people who live in the deranged alternate reality created by Fox News (and the broader right-wing echo chamber).

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Existential threat to our democracy’: Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2020 election results

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

"A dangerous affront to our democratic system and a slide toward totalitarianism. We cannot take this lightly."

In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election and baselessly claimed mail-in voting is going to "rig" the contest—remarks one advocacy group condemned as an "insidious" attack on democracy.

"I have to see," Trump said when asked by Fox News host Chris Wallace whether he intends to accept the election results. "No, I'm not gonna just say yes. I'm not gonna say it, and I didn't last time either."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image