Democrats on track to take control of Senate as GOP loses ground in 9 states: CNN
According to a report from CNN, recent polling indicates that Democrats are on track to take control of the Republican-held Senate in November with one pollster stating “Democratic chances of winning control of the chamber have improved significantly (in the last nine months).”
With the highly-respected Cook Political Report now stating that “Democrats are now a slight favorite to win the Senate majority,” CNN political analyst Chris Hickey said Republicans — with Donald Trump at the head of the ticket — are struggling to keep their heads above water with voters.
“There are 35 Senate seats at stake this November, 12 of which are held by Democrats and 23 by Republicans. That gives the Republicans an inherent advantage. But since November of last year, that strong Republican defense has slowly been eroding, opening up the possibility for Democrats to net enough seats for a majority takeover,” Hickey wrote, before adding, “Since November 2019, Republicans in Cook’s forecast have made headway in deeply red Alabama and Mississippi but have lost ground in nine other states. Those include not just battleground states like North Carolina and Arizona, but also Georgia, Montana and Kansas, which have reliably voted GOP for decades. Every seat downgraded by forecasters presents another pathway for Democrats to win the 16 races needed for a majority.”
While the re-election of Democrat Doug Jones (AL) has moved to “Leans Republican” by Cook, other U.S. Senate seats in reliable conservative states now are imperiled, the report notes.
“Despite the GOP’s inherent advantages going into this race, a series of events have not gone the party’s way this election year. Democrats are running strong candidates and matching or out-fundraising their rivals even in traditionally red states such as Alaska, Montana and South Carolina. Montana, which Cook rated Solidly Republican as recently as March, became a Tossup after its popular governor, Steve Bullock, won the Democratic primary,” with Cook’s Senate editor Jessica Taylor adding, “In a presidential election year, even down-ballot elections are often driven by the top of the ticket, and that’s especially true with a president that has such an iron grip on his party.”
The report notes that Georgia, where both Senate seats are held by Republicans, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue is looking problematic for Republicans with Loeffler’s seat rated “lean Republican” and Perdue’s moving into “toss-up” territory.
WATCH: Fauci laughs as Republican Jim Jordan attempts to get him to call for banning protests
Rep. Jim Jordan clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday during a House hearing about the current status of White House efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic. The confrontation resulted in the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases smiling and laughing at the Ohio Republican as he tried to drag the doctor into a political debate about Black Lives Matter protesters.
Jordan came right out of chute ranting about protests and trying to get the doctor to call for the halting of public protests -- something Fauci said was not his call.
"Dr. Fauci, do protests increase the spread of the virus?" Jordan pressed. "Half a million protesters on June 6th alone, I'm asking that number of people, does it increase the spread of the virus?"
WATCH: Former RNC chair schools Trump on the realities of voting by mail
President Donald Trump has been railing nonstop against mail-in voting, claiming that it is a major recipe for voter fraud — although he often adds that absentee voting is OK because it’s something different. But when Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on July 31, he stressed that Trump is talking nonsense because mail-in voting and absentee voting are the same thing.
Steele told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, “Mail-in balloting, mail-in voting is legitimate. It is done in at least five states. Every state has some form of it. You know it as absentee balloting. Yesterday, the president was like, ‘I love absentee balloting, but this vote by mail thing’ — Mr. President, they're the same thing, OK? Just so you understand, an absentee ballot is the same as a mail-in ballot."
