‘DENIED’: Trump family effort to block tell-all book by the president’s niece squashed by judge

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, a judge in New York lifted the lawsuit from the Trump family that blocked Mary Trump from releasing her tell-all book, which is scheduled to hit bookshelves this week.

WIth the lifting of the gag order prohibiting Mary Trump from speaking about the book, her attorney Ted Boutros said that the First Amendment “forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy.”

You can read more here.

Former SDNY chief Geoffrey Berman told Congress ‘I decline to answer’ in response to 27 questions

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released a 75-page transcript of former Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman's testimony.

"I decline to answer that question because it is outside of the parameters established for the interview," was a line Berman repeated 27 times in the transcript (PDF).

Berman used the line to refuse discussion about ongoing cases. He refused to describe the "serious concerns" he had about Attorney General Bill Barr.

SDNY’s Berman says he had ‘serious concerns’ about Bill Barr’s efforts to lie about his ouster

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released the transcripts of former Southern District of New York prosecutor Geoffrey Berman.

One of the key points Berman emphasized, according to the transcript, was that he was unsettled by the effort of Attorney General William Barr to plant the falsehood that he had resigned of his own free will. "The irregular and unexplained actions by the Attorney General raised serious concerns for me," he said.

Among the concerns he had, according to the transcript, was "Why did the Attorney General say that I was stepping down when he knew I had neither resigned nor been fired? Why did the Attorney General not tell me the actual reason he was asking me to resign instead of saying that it was to get [Jay] Clayton into the position? And why did he announce the appointment of Craig Carpenito as acting U.S. attorney when Audrey Strauss was the logical and normal successor?"

‘You are falsifying information!’ Protester yells at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during press conference

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On Monday, during a joint coronavirus press briefing in Miami-Dade County from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, a protester stood up and began yelling at them for their handling of the pandemic.

"Shame on you! You are an embarrassment!" shouted the protester, in a moment he captured on video. "We're getting record-breaking cases every day, and you are doing nothing! You are falsifying information and you are misleading the public!"

"Over 4,000 people have died, and you are blaming the protesters!" he continued, as staffers accosted him and began to lead him out. "You guys have no plan, and you are doing nothing! Shame on you! Shame on both of you!"

