‘DENIED’: Trump family effort to block tell-all book by the president’s niece squashed by judge

On Monday, a judge in New York lifted the lawsuit from the Trump family that blocked Mary Trump from releasing her tell-all book, which is scheduled to hit bookshelves this week.

WIth the lifting of the gag order prohibiting Mary Trump from speaking about the book, her attorney Ted Boutros said that the First Amendment “forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy.”

