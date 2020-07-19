Devastating new Lincoln Project ad contrasts Trump’s climate of racism with the dignity of John Lewis

In a new ad released Sunday morning by the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project, the quiet dignity of the late Rep. John Lewis is stunningly contrasted with the climate of racism that has been generated by the rhetoric of Donald Trump.

Sharing clips of the civil rights icon’s lifelong battle for equality for African-Americans, that ad, called “Wake up!” urges voters to get to the polls in 2020 and follow in the spirit of Lewis and ensure his message lives on.

Watch below: