Quantcast
Connect with us

DHS memo reveals security forces deployed to Portland lacked proper training: New York Times

Published

1 min ago

on

Federal agents deployed to Portland have been derided as “Secret Police” and “Storm Troopers” for snatching up protesters off the street, along with gassing and firing impact mutations at those petitioning their government to end unjust policing.

A new memo obtained by The New York Times reveals the deployments are expected in other U.S. cities — and that the agents involved are not trained for the task.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The heavily armed federal agents facing a growing backlash for their militarized approach to weeks of unrest in Portland were not specifically trained in riot control or mass demonstrations, an internal Department of Homeland Security memo warned this week,” The Times reported Saturday.

“The message dated Thursday was prepared by the agency for Chad F. Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, as he arrived in Portland to view the scene in person, according to a copy of the memo obtained by The New York Times. It listed federal buildings in the city and issues officers faced in protecting them,” the newspaper explained. “The memo, seemingly anticipating future encounters with protesters in other cities as the department follows President Trump’s guidance to crack down on unrest, warns: ‘Moving forward, if this type of response is going to be the norm, specialized training and standardized equipment should be deployed to responding agencies.'”

The Department of Homeland Security has been highly criticized for the actions of the agents in Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jake Tapper recounts shocking story from his dad: ‘An innocent man is in prison because our systems sucks’

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Saturday posted a shocking story from his father, Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper.

"My dad has tried to go through all the normal channels ... but he finally agreed today to let me tell you this story," Tapper explained in the final tweet in the thread he posted to Twitter.

Speaking of fighting injustices....

My father, Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper, has been trying FOR YEARS to get justice for C.J. Rice, a former patient locked up in a PA prison since 2012 for a crime my dad is convinced he could not have committed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wanted to ‘slow’ coronavirus testing — and is now trying to block testing funding from stimulus bill: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump falsely believes that COVID-19 testing is the cause of the spread of coronavirus, instead of a measure of reality.

"When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down please," Trump admitted at his controversial Tulsa campaign rally in June.

"If we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases," he falsely claimed days later.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stephen Miller is behind Trump’s new ‘slash-and-burn campaign’ against Joe Biden: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being a tool of the far left, The Washington Post reports controversial far-right White House policy advisor Stephen Miller is behind the shift in tone from the president.

On Saturday, the newspaper reported, "President Trump has launched a slash-and-burn campaign against an exaggerated caricature of his Democratic opponent, casting former vice president Joe Biden as a destroyer of basic freedoms and a threat to voter’s safety who would “let terrorists roam free” and 'abolish the American way of life.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image