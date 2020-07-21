Quantcast
Connect with us

DHS scrambling to train federal officers to comply with the First Amendment while engaging with protesters: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Politico reported that the Trump administration is planning to deploy a new surge of officers with the Federal Protective Service and other components of the Department of Homeland Security to guard federal buildings during protests — likely at least through the November elections.

One of the things the department is rushing to do, according to Betsy Woodruff Swan, Natasha Bertrand, and Daniel Lippman, is train the officers on how to avoid violating the First Amendment when they engage with protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One lawyer doing the training told listeners that FPS was ‘trying to stay away from citations that relate to First Amendment protected activity,'” said the report. “The lawyers also cautioned trainees that they couldn’t arrest protesters just for making video recordings of them on their cell phones, even if those recordings made them ‘uncomfortable’ — and that they couldn’t retaliate against those protesters by recording them with their own phones.”

“They also discussed a federal regulation that lets FPS officers arrest people for taking photos or videos of federal facilities under certain circumstances — cautioning that while the regulation exists, officers should be cautious about using it because of the First Amendment,” continued the report. “And they discussed a tactic called ‘cite and release’ to quickly remove people from protests without going so far as making a custodial arrest. One lawyer called it an ‘invaluable tool’ to de-escalate protests.”

The deployment of federal officers has come under elevated scrutiny following clashes in Portland, Oregon, where some protesters have been taken away in unmarked vehicles.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New York vows court action if Trump deploys his DHS troops made infamous in Portland: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

New York would go to court to stop Donald Trump sending federal troops to the city, its mayor said Tuesday, as the US president puts law and order at the forefront of his re-election bid.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon, to tackle anti-racism protests.

On Monday, Trump said they had done "a fantastic job" locking up "anarchists," and he threatened to deploy the military-garbed law enforcement agents to other Democrat-led cities.

He called the move necessary, even claiming Chicago was "worse than Afghanistan," but critics labelled it an election year political stunt.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nurses display 162 pairs of white shoes at the Capitol to symbolize their colleagues killed by COVID-19

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A nurses' union placed 164 sets of white shoes outside the US Capitol on Tuesday in a tribute to their colleagues killed by coronavirus, calling on the Senate to pass a huge aid package meant to help fight the pandemic.

Two months ago "my colleagues and I stood in front of the White House surrounded by 88 pairs of shoes, each representing a nurse who had died from COVID," said Stephanie Simms, a Washington-based registered nurse.

"Today we have 164 pairs of shoes. They clearly show how this administration and this Congress has failed nurses who continue to die," said Simms, from the over 150,000-strong National Nurses United (NNU), which organized the display at the Capitol.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DHS scrambling to train federal officers to comply with the First Amendment while engaging with protesters: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that the Trump administration is planning to deploy a new surge of officers with the Federal Protective Service and other components of the Department of Homeland Security to guard federal buildings during protests — likely at least through the November elections.

One of the things the department is rushing to do, according to Betsy Woodruff Swan, Natasha Bertrand, and Daniel Lippman, is train the officers on how to avoid violating the First Amendment when they engage with protesters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image