Doctor says ‘pathetic’ Trump is either suffering from ‘incurable madness’ or he’s intentionally trying to manipulate Americans

An MSNBC panel couldn’t help but note how “pathetic” President Donald Trump is demanding that he be popular and as well-liked as Dr. Anthony Fauci is in his daily press conference Tuesday.

Responding to it on her Wednesday show, Wallace showed a clip of Trump whining, “woe is me.”

“As the mother of an 8-year-old, this is conduct reprehensible in small children,” she said after showing the clip. “And it is so unbecoming of our country’s leader. I don’t even know what to say about it, but the idea that he can’t wrap his brain around the fact that Fauci has public support because Fauci is viewed as being motivated by the public good is the piece that I feel endangers all of us.”

Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, explained that Trump’s “self-pitying” is “pathetic” and “incomprehensible.”

It’s “a side of him we really haven’t quite seen before, but what we’re dealing with,” Dr. Redlener said. “If you combine that with his statements on the hydroxychloroquine, we either have a case of really incurable madness or some sort of intentional manipulation of public opinion around some absolutely dishonest statements about the effect of hydroxychloroquine added to the pantheon of untrue statements that the president has made for, you know, since the beginning of all of this. I can only imagine, and maybe this is some sort of twisted logic in trying to create some image that will help him in November for his re-election. I just don’t see how that all works. And he’s looking increasingly unstable. And the promotion of this pitiful recurrent, you know, imagination is just one of many. I don’t know how they’ll create a narrative around COVID in November, but I suppose they’ll keep trying.”

Watch the full discussion below: