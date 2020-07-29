Quantcast
Connect with us

Doctor says ‘pathetic’ Trump is either suffering from ‘incurable madness’ or he’s intentionally trying to manipulate Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

An MSNBC panel couldn’t help but note how “pathetic” President Donald Trump is demanding that he be popular and as well-liked as Dr. Anthony Fauci is in his daily press conference Tuesday.

Responding to it on her Wednesday show, Wallace showed a clip of Trump whining, “woe is me.”

“As the mother of an 8-year-old, this is conduct reprehensible in small children,” she said after showing the clip. “And it is so unbecoming of our country’s leader. I don’t even know what to say about it, but the idea that he can’t wrap his brain around the fact that Fauci has public support because Fauci is viewed as being motivated by the public good is the piece that I feel endangers all of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, explained that Trump’s “self-pitying” is “pathetic” and “incomprehensible.”

It’s “a side of him we really haven’t quite seen before, but what we’re dealing with,” Dr. Redlener said. “If you combine that with his statements on the hydroxychloroquine, we either have a case of really incurable madness or some sort of intentional manipulation of public opinion around some absolutely dishonest statements about the effect of hydroxychloroquine added to the pantheon of untrue statements that the president has made for, you know, since the beginning of all of this. I can only imagine, and maybe this is some sort of twisted logic in trying to create some image that will help him in November for his re-election. I just don’t see how that all works. And he’s looking increasingly unstable. And the promotion of this pitiful recurrent, you know, imagination is just one of many. I don’t know how they’ll create a narrative around COVID in November, but I suppose they’ll keep trying.”

Watch the full discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Doctor says ‘pathetic’ Trump is either suffering from ‘incurable madness’ or he’s intentionally trying to manipulate Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

An MSNBC panel couldn't help but note how "pathetic" President Donald Trump is demanding that he be popular and as well-liked as Dr. Anthony Fauci is in his daily press conference Tuesday.

Responding to it on her Wednesday show, Wallace showed a clip of Trump whining, "woe is me."

"As the mother of an 8-year-old, this is conduct reprehensible in small children," she said after showing the clip. "And it is so unbecoming of our country's leader. I don't even know what to say about it, but the idea that he can't wrap his brain around the fact that Fauci has public support because Fauci is viewed as being motivated by the public good is the piece that I feel endangers all of us."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Jim Jordan lashes out after Democrat mocks his ‘fringe conspiracy theories’ at tech hearing

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

During tense questioning of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to get the executive to pledge that he will not allow the platform to act in a biased way against conservatives -- a notion that Pichai assured Jordan has no merit.

After over 5 minutes of badgering Pichai and suggesting his company is carrying out an anti-conservative agenda, Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) took her turn to question Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and started off her questioning with a slight dig at Jordan, accusing him of regurgitating "fringe conspiracy theories."

Jordan interjected to protest, but was immediately shut down by the House Judiciary Committee chairman. As Jordan continued to interject, he was chastised repeatedly to put his mask on.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

They’re ‘wrapped up in corruption and buried in the swamp’: Professor bashes GOP ethics problems

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Professor Jason Johnson told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that he's glad Democrats are building their own version of The Lincoln Project to highlight corruption in Congress. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was first among them to have his integrity questioned after a series of stock sales that scored him a major payout.

Johnson, who heads the Senate Oversight Committee, isn't up for reelection this year, but the Democratic group is putting integrity first. The report claimed that Johnson has likely doubled his wealth making political moves that benefitted him financially. Johnson isn't the only one who is likely to be targeted. According to NBC News, Democrats will examine any Republican in an oversight role and whether they're doing their jobs responsibly. Issues will look at Republicans working on the coronavirus, election interference and police brutality.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out