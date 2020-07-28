Trump said he didn’t know why nobody likes him — so #WhyIDontLikeTrump trended to educate him

Before storming out of Tuesday’s briefing, President Donald Trump complained that “nobody likes me.”

Trump seemingly acknowledged his poor numbers during a jealous rant about Dr. Tony Fauci.

“He’s got this high approval rating,” Trump noted. “Why don’t I have a high approval rating?”

“Nobody likes me,” Trump admitted. “It could only be my personality. I don’t know.”

Since Trump was apparently confused as to why he is unpopular, the internet decided to fill him in with the hashtag #WhyIDontLikeTrump trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here are some of the responses that were given:

#WhyIDontLikeTrump Because he is the first person to make me say "I really hate that guy." And I don't like to hate ANYONE, but how can you not hate a lying, racist, rapist, cowardly TRAITOR? I really hate that guy. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 29, 2020

Trump has completely abandoned veterans. GI Bill payment delays, attacking the ACA, cutting SNAP, testing unproven drugs in the VA, and not addressing the suicide epidemic. This is #WhyIDontLikeTrump — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) July 28, 2020

That's 150,000 reasons #WhyIDontLikeTrump 🤬 https://t.co/DgfE8admQh — Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) July 29, 2020

The lies.

The racism.

The bullying.

The absence of morals.

The shunning of science.

The lack of intellectual curiosity.

The embracement of the Alt-Right.

And finally, his big, fat, ugly orange face.#WhyIDontLikeTrump — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) July 29, 2020

#WhyIDontLikeTrump He lets Russia kill Marines without so much as a warning. pic.twitter.com/qlgF1FdBPh — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) July 29, 2020

#WhyIDontLikeTrump cuz he’s empowered these ignorant racists who have divided our country to its lowest point since the 60’s race riots. They can’t accept that the white majority will become the minority… desperately clinging to their white power only prolonging the inevitable. pic.twitter.com/Hjzk1seGdu — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 29, 2020

He sends his Gestapo after Women and Children! #WhyIDontLikeTrump pic.twitter.com/ThA7Jh3017 — Perfect Imperfection (@GrowYourOwnGrub) July 29, 2020

He was created from Demon Sperm #WhyIDontLikeTrump pic.twitter.com/FB2bzcT96p — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) July 28, 2020

#WhyIDontLikeTrump Because he is trying to use the Supreme Court to take our health care away from us and well over 100 million people have pre-existing medical conditions. In fact, Covid 19 is actually a pre-existing medical condidtion #TrumpPressConference — Aaron Black (@BlackCatUnloads) July 28, 2020

I truly hate the fact that we have an racist, white supremacist, misogynist, xenophobic, serial sexual abuser, Putin as kisser, Goya bean selling, pathological liar, scientific ignoramus who thinks hes a dictator and above the law in the Oval Office. Pass it on#WhyIdontliketrump — SuzeQKnits 🙋🏽‍♀️🌊🇺🇸🌈❤🏥🚑💉💊 (@SuzeQKnits) July 28, 2020

An should be a** sorry. — SuzeQKnits 🙋🏽‍♀️🌊🇺🇸🌈❤🏥🚑💉💊 (@SuzeQKnits) July 29, 2020

This is in NYC. 😡 I never thought i’ll see it in America. #AmericaOrTrump #WhyIDontLikeTrump pic.twitter.com/NtsOWh4fsk — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) July 29, 2020

Because I’ve had to come to the hourly realization how many ignorant racist shitbags live in America #WhyIDontLikeTrump — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) July 28, 2020

Humanity is good. There ain’t none. Lying and cheating is bad. There’s plenty. Final answer.#WhyIDontLikeTrump https://t.co/pw7UKbn4YQ — John Ales* (@IAmJohnAles) July 28, 2020

Because I like my Presidents to be pro-America, not anti-America and pro-Russia. #WhyIDontLikeTrump — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) July 29, 2020

There's no justice under Trump + Barr, just us dying #WhyIDontLikeTrump pic.twitter.com/ipZybvOZLn — Cindy W RN (@WeddingCindy) July 28, 2020

These are some of the Muslim Americans that have served this Nation. Trump continues to dishonor them by disrespecting their Islamic faith. @fred_guttenberg #WhyIDontLikeTrump pic.twitter.com/nGwqoMsq5z — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) July 29, 2020

#WhyIDontLikeTrump

Oh Let Me Count The Ways

1. Evil

2. Traitor

3. Greed

4. Stupid

5. Non Presidential

6. Bounties on our soldiers heads

AND SO MUCH MORE. pic.twitter.com/BKIVFJz03l — Laura Rogers, M.A. (@healingtouch221) July 29, 2020