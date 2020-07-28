Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump said he didn’t know why nobody likes him — so #WhyIDontLikeTrump trended to educate him

Published

1 min ago

on

Before storming out of Tuesday’s briefing, President Donald Trump complained that “nobody likes me.”

Trump seemingly acknowledged his poor numbers during a jealous rant about Dr. Tony Fauci.

“He’s got this high approval rating,” Trump noted. “Why don’t I have a high approval rating?”

“Nobody likes me,” Trump admitted. “It could only be my personality. I don’t know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Trump was apparently confused as to why he is unpopular, the internet decided to fill him in with the hashtag #WhyIDontLikeTrump trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here are some of the responses that were given:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump said he didn’t know why nobody likes him — so #WhyIDontLikeTrump trended to educate him

Published

1 min ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Before storming out of Tuesday's briefing, President Donald Trump complained that "nobody likes me."

Trump seemingly acknowledged his poor numbers during a jealous rant about Dr. Tony Fauci.

“He’s got this high approval rating,” Trump noted. “Why don’t I have a high approval rating?”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Breitbart.com whines they’re been purged from Google search results prior to election

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Breitbart News, the far-right, pro-Trump website well known for promoting alt-right content, published an article accusing Google of purging their political articles from search results to dilute their traffic.

"On April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top ten search positions (i.e., on the first page of Google search results) for 355 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search position for only one search term," wrote Allum Bokhari. "And, on April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top 100 search positions for 16,820 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search positions for only 55 search terms."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sheriff threatens to ignore 911 calls from local library if they pass diversity statement: ‘I wish you good luck’

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on a shocking letter from a Nevada sheriff's office on Tuesday -- and upon investigation busted the department for plagiarism.

"A diversity statement that a local library district in Northern Nevada was set to discuss Tuesday drew a harsh rebuke from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a letter that any endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement would 'support violence,'" the newspaper reported. "The diversity statement was on the agenda at a Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting before the session was canceled."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image