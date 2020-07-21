Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr Fauci opens up about the harassment he faces for speaking up for public health: My inbox is ‘not good’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, in an interview with The New York Times‘ Jennifer Senior, Dr. Anthony Fauci opened up about the degree of harassment he faces over his public health recommendations in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s disconcerting when you see people are not listening,” said Fauci. “I could show you some of the emails and texts I get — everybody seems to have my cellphone number — that are pretty hostile about what I’m doing, as if I’m encroaching upon their individual liberties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked to provide examples of the attacks, Fauci declined, but simply left it at, “It’s not good.”

Tension has existed between Fauci, who heads up the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and President Donald Trump, who has routinely offered sunny predictions about COVID-19 being on the brink of vanishing despite no scientific evidence. While Trump has denied any friction with Fauci, many of his supporters and even members of his own administration have attacked his public health recommendations as a threat to the president’s re-election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump blasted for his ‘personal militia’ — by Republican who was the first Secretary of Homeland Security: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was blasted by the first Secretary of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Tom Ridge, who served as the Republican governor of Pennsylvania and represented the state in Congress, also won a Bronze Star in Vietnam. Following the September 11th attacks, he because Homeland Security Advisor in the George W. Bush White House and was the first Secretary of Homeland Security.

”The department was established to protect America from the ever-present threat of global terrorism,” Ridge told radio host Michael Smerconish. “It was not established to be the president’s personal militia.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The jobs simply are not there’: Economy heading for disaster if $600 unemployment boost expires

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times walked through the potential dire consequences if Congress allows the extended $600/week unemployment benefits in the coronavirus stimulus package to lapse.

"With economic conditions again deteriorating, that life preserver will disappear within days if Congress doesn’t act to extend it. That could prompt a wave of evictions and inflict more financial harm on millions of Americans while further damaging the economy," wrote Ben Casselman. "Even the threat of a lapse in benefits could prove harmful, economists warn, by forcing households to make precautionary spending cuts."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Twitter bans 7,000 accounts for pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The social media platform Twitter has suspended 7,000 accounts for pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to a new report by NBC news.

"Twitter announced on Tuesday it has begun taking sweeping actions to limit the reach of QAnon content and banned many of the conspiracy theory's followers due to ongoing problems with harassment and the dissemination of misinformation," correspondents Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny reported Tuesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image