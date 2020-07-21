Dr Fauci opens up about the harassment he faces for speaking up for public health: My inbox is ‘not good’

On Tuesday, in an interview with The New York Times‘ Jennifer Senior, Dr. Anthony Fauci opened up about the degree of harassment he faces over his public health recommendations in the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s disconcerting when you see people are not listening,” said Fauci. “I could show you some of the emails and texts I get — everybody seems to have my cellphone number — that are pretty hostile about what I’m doing, as if I’m encroaching upon their individual liberties.”
Asked to provide examples of the attacks, Fauci declined, but simply left it at, “It’s not good.”
Tension has existed between Fauci, who heads up the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and President Donald Trump, who has routinely offered sunny predictions about COVID-19 being on the brink of vanishing despite no scientific evidence. While Trump has denied any friction with Fauci, many of his supporters and even members of his own administration have attacked his public health recommendations as a threat to the president’s re-election.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.