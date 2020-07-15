Quantcast
‘Drunk Uncle’ Trump even made his supporters uneasy with ‘addled’ press conference tantrum: Rick Wilson

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, writing for The Daily Beast, ex-GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson tore into “Drunk Uncle” Trump’s latest press conference tirade.

“Like an addled necromancer with the heavy charnel stench of a dead campaign on him, Trump spent over an hour chanting the old incantations from an eldritch grimoire (The Dark Booke of Bannon, perhaps) only to find that nothing was working,” wrote Wilson. “Even his most devoted followers were eyeing the exits and wondering when some apprentice would step forward to lead him off gently off the stage for a rest and a posset of unicorn blood.”

Trump spent a large portion of the press conference attacking former Vice President Joe Biden and suggesting he would destroy the American way of life, which led some to suspect he had forced some White House staffers to violate the Hatch Act.

“For the tiny minority of Trumphadis who still imagine there is some rational, considered version of Donald Trump lurking inside that hair helmet, what they saw Tuesday was a desperate candidate flailing, madly spewing agitprop that even a Tucker Carlson producer would stare at in awe of its madness,” wrote Wilson. “Trump runs the entire campaign operation from his impulses and instincts. They can hire 5,000 people for his campaign effort, and not one of them can persuade or change him … Tuesday’s presser felt like Donald Trump seizing the reins of the campaign from Brad and Jared and baby daddy Jason Miller and getting back to the red-meat white-power themes he loved so well in 2016.”

“Trump was struggling Tuesday to reconnect to the grunting populism of his 2016 success. In it, he was never held to account no matter how much footsie he played with the alt-right and its media outlets of record,” concluded Wilson. “Now, the feeling that the magic isn’t working and that that spell has finally failed isn’t wishful thinking on the part of the Never Trump movement. It’s a president, a presidency, and a campaign in steep decline. You hate to see it.”

2020 Election

‘Texas could go Democrat’: Fox Business host tells GOPer that COVID-19 surge is costing Republicans

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Fox Business host Stuart Varney noted on Wednesday that Texas "could go Democrat" in the next presidential election because COVID-19 cases are surging in the state.

During an interview with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Varney noted that Texas now has over 10,000 hospitalizations because of the virus.

For his part, Crenshaw sought to downplay the surge in cases by focusing on other metrics.

"We have to pay attention to all the data, not just the scariest data," Crenshaw opined. "The trend [of hospitalizations] is going in the right direction. Our death rate in Texas continues to be one of the best in the world actually."

Colorado GOP group slammed for ‘disgusting’ George Floyd cartoon

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, KDVR reported that the Republican Party of Douglas County, Colorado, is apologizing for posting a racist cartoon on Facebook comparing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis' COVID-19 restrictions to the police killing of George Floyd.

The cartoon depicts a police officer labeled "Polis" with a boot on a masked man labeled "Colorado" above the caption "we can't breathe" — a reference to the arrested former Minneapolis police officer who suffocated Floyd by kneeling on his neck for almost 9 minutes.

WATCH: Anti-masker shrieks in woman employee’s face — and meekly flees when male security guard backs her up

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

A man exploded in rage after a woman asked him to wear a mask in the store where she works, but then meekly walked away after a male security guard ordered him to leave.

The unidentified man was captured on video screaming into the woman's face as she asked him to put on a mask or leave, and a security guard first stood by quietly but then asked the man to leave when he put on the mask but did not cover his mouth or nose.

"Leave me alone!" the man bellowed, walking away from the woman. "Stop touching me! Don't touch me! Get away from me!"

The man puts on a paper mask from his pocket after the employee attempts to take away his cart and directs him to the exit, but the video shows him remove it as soon as the woman walks away -- and then the video cuts to another dispute between the shopper and worker.

