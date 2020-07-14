Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump buried in mockery for ‘disgusting’ China press conference: ‘It’s just a grievance session’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered a press conference on China, using the moment to once again tout his decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization and attack former Vice President Joe Biden and the Obama administration. The speech became so overtly political that CNN eventually cut away from it.

Commenters on social media were not impressed with his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer quickly cuts away from Trump press conference once he begins ‘deteriorating into campaign speech’

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's press conference fell into a campaign rally speech on Tuesday afternoon, leading CNN to cut from coverage.

Trump began ranting about former Vice President Joe Biden's speech he made on Tuesday about using new programs and projects for a New Deal-style recovery that would repair infrastructure and modernize energy. Trump attacked Biden for being in the White House for eight years and not being able to do any of the things he's suggesting.

Trump appeared not to understand that Congress passes such bills, which is why Trump hasn't been able to accomplish many of his promises made in 2016. Instead, he falsely claimed, "well, we're doing a good job on highways." Despite a pledge, Trump has never been able to pass the infrastructure package that he promised.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

When it comes to the perfect ‘shameless’ person who ‘lacks self-awareness’ — Mike Pompeo is the guy: Conservative columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot railed against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Tuesday op-ed saying he has a "total lack of self-awareness, utter shamelessness, and cynical contempt for the truth." They are qualifications that Boot determined makes him perfect for President Donald Trump's administration.

Pompeo's "Twitter feed is a font of unintended humor; it would be funny if it weren’t so appalling. Reading Pompeo’s tweets, I keep wondering: How can he say these things with a straight — nay, scowling — face?" wrote Boot in his column.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital with possible infection: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, NBC's Pete Williams reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a possible infection.

According to reports, she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore following fever and chills, and is "resting comfortably" and out of immediate danger after an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent.

She will reportedly remain in the hospital for a few days "to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

NBC’s Pete Williams: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hospital with infection

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image