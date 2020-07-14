Trump buried in mockery for ‘disgusting’ China press conference: ‘It’s just a grievance session’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered a press conference on China, using the moment to once again tout his decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization and attack former Vice President Joe Biden and the Obama administration. The speech became so overtly political that CNN eventually cut away from it.

Commenters on social media were not impressed with his speech.

Ugh, @realDonaldTrump is once again blatantly lying about China paying tariffs that are actually taxes on American companies and consumers. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 14, 2020

trump just said they got out of WHO bc WHO made some bad predictions and they were a puppet of China no. WHO gave the US guidelines to follow and the US citizens decided to not listen bc YOU Trump said not to so — mateo la máquina (@yargwehttam) July 14, 2020

Trump is listing the ways he has, he says, stood up to China. One of the things he lists is how he decided to withdraw from the WHO. (Many experts have noted that the withdrawal allows for more Chinese influence over the WHO.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 14, 2020

Trump talks about holding China accountable for their actions of oppressing the citizens of Hong Kong. Then discusses how business in the United States will be much better now. Trump wants to profit off of oppression. November 3rd, Trump will know what oppression is. — Gina "I'm A Biden Democrat" (@TexasBluein20) July 14, 2020

Trump: "Joe Biden's entire career has been a gift to China." It's just beyond belief to listen to Trump speak. — Terry Blount (@TBlountPolitics) July 14, 2020

Trump on @CNN : China is taking advantage of all the advantages!! What????? — Mark (@attaratrans) July 14, 2020

Trump’s already off script, yapping about how the US will “do more business” now that Hong Kong has been absorbed by China and “we’ve lost a competitor”. — PaulWDrake2 (@PaulwDrake2) July 14, 2020

#trump holding a “press conference” at The White House Rose Garden to bash Biden and the Paris Climate Agreement. Disgusting! — Alina (@alinamercedes) July 14, 2020

Trump using press conference to talk about Joe Biden and China. Uh, dude, any news on the pandemic? People are dying here. He is campaigning. He knows nothing. Waste of my time yet again. — Linda (@GoBlueSheppie) July 14, 2020

Trump is babbling again. China. China. China. Here we go. He holds a press conference in the middle of a raging pandemic. 10 minutes in and you’ve lost the country again. Now he’s throwing spaghetti at the wall hoping something will stick to Biden. Totally incoherent. — Nick Paleologos (@NickPaleologos) July 14, 2020

Trump using WHO and condemning China and running on and on trying to degrade Biden this is total BS he is a disgrace to OUR nation I can’t seriously believe he is this stupid!😖 — Tammy D (@TammyD93312374) July 14, 2020

Shit is literally hitting the fan in this country and #Trump starts off a press conference talking about how great things are, how terrible China & Joe Biden are. #ThisIsAmerica. I am so tired of supporters saying liberals only focus on the bad. That's all their #president does. — Tracey ✨ (@Tracey_205) July 14, 2020

CNN cuts away, as @wolfblitzer explains Trump is "deteriorating into a campaign kind of speech.." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) July 14, 2020

CNN waited way too long to cut away from trump. It was clear he had one goal: crap on Biden. Make him buy ads to do that. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 14, 2020

This event is another data point as to why Trump aides have been keeping him from doing briefings. He can’t even stay on the topic of Hong Kong. It’s just a grievance session. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 14, 2020