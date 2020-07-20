Quantcast
Ed Henry accused of rape — lawsuit that also targets Fox stars Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to reports, a new lawsuit has leveled “brutal and disturbing” sexual-assault allegations against former Fox News anchor Ed Henry, as well as other network talent such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

The complaint filed on Monday in New York federal court says that former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart alleged that Henry, who was fired earlier this month for what the network called “willful sexual misconduct,” raped and assaulted her and “preformed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised and battered with bloody wrists.”

The complaint states that Henry, who is married, “groomed, psychologically manipulated and coerced” Eckhart into a sexual relationship in which he referred to her as his “sex slave.” The lawsuit also claims that “when she would not comply voluntarily, [Henry] sexually assaulted her on office property, and raped her at a hotel where Fox News frequently lodged its visiting employees.”

Read more over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Hecklers storm Ron DeSantis press conference: ‘You’re lying to the public!’

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

During a press conference this Monday where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on citizens to get tested for coronavirus antibodies, protesters stormed the event accusing him "lying to the public."

When the protesters were eventually led out by police, DeSantis quipped that Florida is "not defunding the police -- we'll make sure our men and women in uniform keep their jobs."

"DeSantis continued with his message of parental choice when it comes to sending students back to the classroom this fall," First Coast News reported. "He said he wants parents to have the most options to best suit their families needs but stressed the importance of in-person learning, not only as a place of learning but as a place where students can get healthy meals and where abuse and neglect can be identified."

Troubled Trump to relaunch his televised coronavirus briefings

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

US President Donald Trump said Monday he will soon resume his televised coronavirus briefings, signalling a bid to regain control of the message when public dismay at his handling of the pandemic risks sinking his reelection bid.

A fierce surge of COVID-19 case in populous states like Florida and Texas is straining Trump's sunny insistence that the virus will just "disappear" to its breaking point.

Polls show public trust in his management of the crisis plummeting and predict a drubbing by Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the election in just over 100 days.

Trump, a lifelong real estate salesman and more recently reality TV performer, says the real problem is that Americans just aren't hearing the right news.

Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on November ballot

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

It was announced Monday that Nikema Williams will replace Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on November ballot in his Georgia Congressional District.

Lewis lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday. As civil rights leaders, Democratic allies and progressive activists mourn the loss of an icon, the Georgia Democratic Party was forced to find another option for November, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

