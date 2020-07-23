Quantcast
Ex-Kentucky governor’s general counsel fretted about political optics of his end-of-term pardons: report

1 min ago

On Thursday, writing for The Courier-Journal, reporter Joe Sonka broke down the contents of 700 pages of FBI notes from their investigation into the last-minute pardons issued by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

One of the takeaways, he wrote, was that Bevin’s general counsel Steve Pitt — who resigned after reports over his involvement in recommending the pardon of a convicted child rapist — fretted over the optics of issuing pardons to people connected to powerful supporters of his campaign.

“The clemency recommendation for the applicant resembling Patrick Baker mentioned political support for Bevin. Some of the newly released documents did as well, weighing in on the political optics behind individual applicants,” reported Sonka. “In the review for the applicant resembling Baker, Pitt wrote he ‘is a brother of a political supporter and def. himself apparently worked hard in 2015,’ adding that, ‘I understand that is no reason for leniency.’ Bevin went on to issue a full pardon and commutation for Baker, whose brother held a fundraiser at his Corbin home a year earlier to help retire Bevin’s personal campaign debt. He and the governor were seen having a private meeting at the get-together.”

Baker had been convicted and sentenced to 19 years for killing a man during a home invasion and robbery in Knox County.

Bevin, who lost re-election to then Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in a close race in 2019, has faced outrage over the pardons. In one case, he claimed that a 9-year-old rape survivor must have lied because “her hymen was intact.”


In defiance of Trump, every player took a knee at MLB return

17 mins ago

July 23, 2020

President Donald Trump has long complained about players taking a knee before professional sporting events to protest police brutality.

But as Major League Baseball returned on Thursday night, every single player took a knee.

The protesters were started by former San Francisco 49'ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Before the game, "BLM" was painted on the pitcher's mound to show support for Black Lives Matter.

Both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals wore "Black Lives Matter" warm-up jerseys.

https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1286435107373568000

Larry Hogan: ‘A couple’ of Trump’s Cabinet secretaries privately asked me to run against him

32 mins ago

July 23, 2020

On Thursday, in an interview on Bloomberg TV, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) discussed the claim in his upcoming book that "a couple" of President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries privately urged him to mount a primary campaign to deny Trump re-nomination in 2020.

He added that he doesn't want to divulge the identities of these Trump officials because he "wouldn't want to see a couple of friends be fired."

Hogan, a Republican who has sometimes feuded with his own party, has frequently been critical of Trump, and clashed with the president on medical supply procurement issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Election

Democrats are now favored to take back the Senate — it could be ‘a perfect tsunami’: Cook Political Report

44 mins ago

July 23, 2020

Democrats have not held control of the United States Senate since losing in the 2014 election, but are on pace to regain the majority in November according to a new analysis by the Cook Political Report.

"With just over 100 days until Election Day, the political climate appears dire for Republicans across the board. President Trump is the decided underdog against former Vice President Joe Biden in our Electoral College ratings and Democrats could end up expanding their House majority," Jessica Taylor wrote.

