‘Explosive’ tell-all book will focus on Melania Trump ahead of election: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a former associate of First Lady Melania Trump plans to release an “explosive” tell-all book about her ahead of the November election.

“According to people familiar with the project, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who was previously seen by the First Lady as a loyal confidant, and had helped plan President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration in Washington, DC — will release a tell-all, Melania and Me, on September 1st,” reported Lachlan Cartwright and Asawin Suebsaeng. “People with knowledge of the project say that the content of the book is largely negative, and that the manuscript heavily trashes the First Lady.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement comes as Mary Trump, the president’s niece, is preparing to release a book detailing the secret workings of the Trump family.