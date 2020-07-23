‘Extremely irate’ man who refused to wear a mask shot dead after trying to run over auto shop owner’s son: report

A man, who wanted air put in his tires reportedly became “extremely irate” when the owner of an auto shop asked him to put on a mask, was later shot dead after he attempted to run over the owner’s son with his car. Another man was wounded.

“The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became ‘extremely irate,'” incident reports filed by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The owner told deputies the man crashed into his son’s vehicle and tried to run him over before driving off.”

As police were searching for the alleged assailant, “they received a call from the auto shop owner saying the vehicle had returned and his son had shot someone.”

The incident is under investigation.