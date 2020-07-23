‘Extremely irate’ man who refused to wear a mask shot dead after trying to run over auto shop owner’s son: report
A man, who wanted air put in his tires reportedly became “extremely irate” when the owner of an auto shop asked him to put on a mask, was later shot dead after he attempted to run over the owner’s son with his car. Another man was wounded.
“The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became ‘extremely irate,'” incident reports filed by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The owner told deputies the man crashed into his son’s vehicle and tried to run him over before driving off.”
As police were searching for the alleged assailant, “they received a call from the auto shop owner saying the vehicle had returned and his son had shot someone.”
The incident is under investigation.
COVID-19
Disinformation campaigns are murky blends of truth, lies and sincere beliefs
The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned an infodemic, a vast and complicated mix of information, misinformation and disinformation.
In this environment, false narratives – the virus was “planned,” that it originated as a bioweapon, that COVID-19 symptoms are caused by 5G wireless communications technology – have spread like wildfire across social media and other communication platforms. Some of these bogus narratives play a role in disinformation campaigns.
COVID-19
Why hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine don’t block coronavirus infection of human lung cells
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.The big idea
A paper came out in Nature on July 22 that further underscores earlier studies that show that neither the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine nor chloroquine prevents SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – from replicating in lung cells.
Most Americans probably remember that hydroxychloroquine became the focus of numerous clinical trials following the president’s statement that it could be a “game changer.” At the time, he appeared to base this statement on anecdotal stories, as well as a few early and very limited studies that hydroxychloroquine seemed to help patients with COVID-19 recover.
CNN
CNN’s Acosta demands to know why Trump is forcing schools to open if it’s not safe for his convention
On CNN Thursday, White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta exposed the disconnect between President Donald Trump acknowledging it isn't safe to hold his presidential convention in Jacksonville, even as he still demands schools reopen within weeks.
"This was ... a full-scale retreat on the part of the president," said Acosta. "He is the one that wanted to have this part of the convention in Jacksonville, because officials in North Carolina would not bend to his demands for a big, splashy nomination event ... the president had to bend to the reality there of the situation down in Florida, as that state is dealing with a very serious situation when it comes to the coronavirus."