FBI had to breach Ghislaine Maxwell’s front door after she tried to hide during arrest: report
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell ignored the orders of FBI agents during her arrest on sex-trafficking charges, prosecutors said Monday as they urged a US judge to deny her bail request.
Attorneys for the Southern District of New York said in a court filing that agents had to breach the front door of the 58-year-old’s home to detain her on July 2.
“Through a window, the agents saw the defendant ignore the direction to open the door and, instead, try to flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting a door behind her,” the prosecution wrote.
The allegation was made in response to Maxwell’s lawyers asking New York Judge Alison Nathan to release their client on bond of $5 million during Tuesday’s bail hearing.
They insist that Maxwell — who has been charged with six counts related to the alleged sex crimes of her former boyfriend, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — is not a flight risk.
Maxwell is accused of grooming and recruiting minor girls to travel and engage in sex acts with Epstein, who killed himself in prison last year while awaiting trial.
Her defense team said she “vigorously” denies the charges and “intends to fight them,” during a written plea for bail submitted on Friday.
The prosecution responded by saying Maxwell’s conduct at the time of her arrest suggests she may use her wealth and three passports to try to flee justice.
They said that during a search of her house, the agents found a cell phone wrapped in tin foil — “a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection… by law enforcement.”
The government’s attorneys added that a security guard told the agents that Maxwell’s brother had hired a security company staffed with former British military members to guard her New Hampshire property.
“She appears to be skilled at living in hiding,” the prosecution said.
The charges against her include conspiracy to entice minors as young as 14 years old to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts.
Maxwell is also accused of taking part in some of the sexual abuse and of committing perjury during a 2016 lawsuit.
Tuesday’s bail hearing is scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT). Maxwell is due to appear via video-link.
Her arrest has put fresh scrutiny on Britain’s Prince Andrew, who vehemently denies claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘You could call that a quid pro quo’: SDNY’s Berman discussed Bill Barr’s effort to entice him out of his job
When Attorney General William Barr moved to push federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman out of the Southern District of New York, he reportedly offered to transfer him into another job in the Justice Department's Civil Division.
On Monday, the released transcript of Berman's testimony to the House Judiciary Committee revealed that he was asked specifically about this interaction, and when pressed by Republican attorney Steve Castor, said "I assume you could call that a quid pro quo."
Breaking Banner
‘DENIED’: Trump family effort to block tell-all book by the president’s niece squashed by judge
On Monday, a judge in New York lifted the lawsuit from the Trump family that blocked Mary Trump from releasing her tell-all book, which is scheduled to hit bookshelves this week.
WIth the lifting of the gag order prohibiting Mary Trump from speaking about the book, her attorney Ted Boutros said that the First Amendment "forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy."
You can read more here.
Breaking Banner
Former SDNY chief Geoffrey Berman told Congress ‘I decline to answer’ in response to 27 questions
On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released a 75-page transcript of former Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman's testimony.
"I decline to answer that question because it is outside of the parameters established for the interview," was a line Berman repeated 27 times in the transcript (PDF).
Berman used the line to refuse discussion about ongoing cases. He refused to describe the "serious concerns" he had about Attorney General Bill Barr.