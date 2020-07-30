Quantcast
FDA commissioner refuses to contradict Trump on hydroxychloroquine

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s chief of the Food and Drug Administration refused to say that hydroxychloroquine should not be used to treat the coronavirus.

The FDA revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine on June 15 and issued a new warning about potential side effects from the drug July 1, but commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told NBC’s “Today” it might still be prescribed to treat COVID-19.

“I have to ask you about hydroxychloroquine,” said host Savannah Guthrie. “It’s in the news once again. The president retweeted a video promoting it, he even said, ‘I took it for a 14-day period, and I’m here. I don’t think you lose anything by doing it.’ The vice president said yesterday, ‘Many Americans have had positive experiences with hydrochloroquine.’ The FDA revoked emergency authorization for the drug because it wasn’t effective and it wasn’t safe, it was potentially dangerous.”

“Once and for all, should people be taking hydroxychloroquine?” she added.

Hahn refused to contradict the president and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Just to be clear, we revoked an EUA, emergency use authorization, at the request of another government agency, BARDA (Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority),” Hahn said. “This was authorized for sick, hospitalized patients. We had data that when this drug was combined with others, here were some risks associated with that. But the question you’re asking me is a decision between a doctor and a patient. A doctor and a patient needs to assess the data that’s out there. FDA does not regulate the practice of medicine. That, in the privacy of a doctor/patient relationship, is where that decision should be made.”

Guthrie asked the FDA commissioner, who would be tasked with approving any potential vaccine, if was concerned about misinformation about hydroxychloroquine.

“What I’m concerned about is FDA provide all the information about the side effects, the potential side effects, as well as the efficacy,” Hahn said. “As you know, these drugs have been approved for a number of years for other indications by the FDA. We know that they’re safe in those settings. We want to make sure the right information is out to providers, so they can make this decision with patients.”

Herman Cain dead from coronavirus: report

Published

1 min ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Herman Cain has died from the coronavirus, according to Newsmax.

The 74-year-old former Republican presidential candidate was admitted to a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on July 1, which was 10 days after he attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was photographed without a mask.

“Herman Cain resonated with Americans at every level because they sensed his authenticity,” said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a friend of both Trump and Cain. “He had a folksy, disarming appeal. You immediately felt his love of country and God.”

Top political editor at Fox News: Trump asking to delay election a ‘flagrant expression of his weakness’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, network political editor Chris Stirewalt said that President Trump's recent tweet where he floats delaying the 2020 election is a sign of a weakening campaign.

Stirewalt said that while there's a good chance Trump was just trying to stir the pot, the potential delaying of an election would be "out of step" with all of Trump's predecessors, and frankly, "a flagrant expression of his current weakness."

"A person who is in a strong position would never, never make a suggestion like that," he said.

‘We will not delay the election’: GOP senator rebukes Trump for trying to derail November vote

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming on Thursday knocked down President Donald Trump's proposal to "delay" the November election because of the coronavirus.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney asked Barrasso about the president's tweet suggesting that the election be delayed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

