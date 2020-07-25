Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73

Peter Green, the influential blues guitarist who co-founded British rock giants Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 73, his family’s legal representatives announced on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” said a statement from Swan Turton solicitors.

“A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”

The virtuoso blues/rock guitarist, described by B.B. King as having “the sweetest tone I ever heard…, the only one who gave me the cold sweats”, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in London in 1967.

He was behind songs such as “Albatross” and “Oh Well” that helped define the band’s unique sound and propel them to worldwide fame.

Green also penned “Black Magic Woman”, covered famously by Carlos Santana in 1970.

The same year, mental health issues and substance abuse forced him out of the band and he ended up sleeping rough and later underwent electro-convulsive therapy in hospital.

Fleetwood drafted in Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie and Christine McVie as the band went on to record iconic albums “Fleetwood Mac” and “Rumours”.

Green, who was born in London’s Bethnal Green into a Jewish family, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, along with the rest of the band.

Singer/songwriter Cat Stevens paid tribute on Twitter to “the ineffable Peter Green”, calling him “one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit.

“When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me.”

Legendary guitarist Pete Frampton called Green “one of the most tasteful guitar players ever”.

Green is survived by daughter Rosebud from his brief marriage to Jane Samuels.