Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida nurses bust Ron DeSantis for dismissing COVID-19 explosion as a ‘blip’

Published

1 min ago

on

The coronavirus pandemic is growing worse in Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis insists the explosion in cases is just a “blip.”

The state recorded more than 15,300 new cases Sunday, and the positivity rate had exploded to 11.25 percent — a 56-percent jump from a month ago — but DeSantis disagrees with medical providers who warn the worst is yet to come, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got the census today,” DeSantis said Friday, before the weekend’s dire numbers. “I think between 10 and 12 or 13,000 — somewhere like that — beds are available. There’ll be articles saying, ‘Oh, my gosh. They’re at 90 percent.’ Well, that’s how hospitals normally run.”

“We’re now at a higher blip than where we were in May and the beginning of June,” he added.

That’s not what medical providers and public health experts are saying.

“The past two weeks [have] been crazier than at the beginning of the pandemic,” said a nurse at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines near Miami. “Everybody is exhausted. I have never seen it like that before.”

Florida has been shattering daily records since becoming one of the first states to undo coronavirus restrictions, with more than 282,400 infections statewide, and hospital administrators are sounding alarms about their ability to treat the sickest patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our hospital capacity is at about 89 percent,” Memorial Hospital West hospital CEO Leah Carpenter told WSVN-TV on Friday. “Our ICU capacity is beyond 100 percent.”

By Monday, the hospital CEO, who’s also a nurse, was covering a shift to help out frontline workers during the surge.

At least 52 Florida hospitals had used up all of their intensive care units by Friday, when statewide hospitalization numbers went public, and the Pembroke Pines nurse said hospital staff had been treating patients in the hallways and starting to test positive themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know it is still crazy because of what they are saying in the chat,” the nurse said. “The hospital is paying for overtime shifts and they are hiring a lot of agency nurses and traveling nurses. I am scared about going back.”

At least four other nurses at Memorial Hospital West were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, and that’s putting a strain on their ability to treat sick patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You discharge one patient and the next one comes right in,” the nurse said. “If more nurses have to go into quarantine, we will be understaffed.”

A nurse at the Cleveland Clinic Florida, in Weston, said the number of patients he’s seeing a day has doubled from about 100 to 200, counting those with or without COVID-19 symptoms, and he said his experience with one 72-year-old patient showed how quickly coronavirus moves.

“We had to do CPR on him,” the nurse said. “The 911 call came in as shortness of breath. But by the time he got to the hospital, he wasn’t breathing at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Rest in pieces, Redskins. Now here are sports’ other weird, dumb or suspect nicknames

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

They are out there. Fans of the Washington football club formerly known as “Redskins” who are genuinely upset that their team is burying some of its tradition and heritage with the nickname change that the franchise officially announced Monday was coming.Which invites the question: Can you be indignant and angry while simultaneously wearing a rubber hog’s nose strapped on your face?Oft times elements of tradition and heritage are lousy things to celebrate. Slavery, for example.Fans angry at the disappearance of Redskins show the same misplaced outrage you see from folks attaching great signifi... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone, coronavirus and the upcoming months that may destroy America as we know it

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

From the Electoral College to structural racism, America is feeling painfully aware of its inherent flaws these days. None looms more ominously now than that awkward moment that is the presidential transition. In the momentous winter of 1860-61, the United States literally split in two during the haze between the failed presidency of Pennsylvania’s James Buchanan and the first-ever Republican administration of Abraham Lincoln that terrified the slave-addled South.Now consider this scenario: A seemingly unending crisis has ripped millions of jobs from the U.S. economy, with a growing homelessne... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

There will be ‘no return to the old normal for foreseeable future’: International health expert

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

"If the basics aren't followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It's going to get worse and worse and worse."

The head of the World Health Organization warned Monday that a "return to the 'old normal'" was not in "the foreseeable future" and urged global leaders to act cooperatively to control the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let me blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing.

Tedros's remarks came as the total number of total coronavirus cases continued ticking upward, nearing 13 million globally. More than 570,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded worldwide, over 134,000 of which were in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image