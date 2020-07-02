Quantcast
Florida server nails it: ‘The people begging us to open are the same people complaining about masks’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Florida restaurant server has noticed something about the customers who complain about the mask she’s required to wear while bringing them food and drinks.

Skye Horgen, a 21-year-old waitress at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Clearwater, continued working when the eatery was open for carryout and curbside pickup only, and she’s happy to be earning tips again — but fearful of confrontations with stubborn customers, reported the Tampa Bay Times.

“It’s hard for us servers to run around wearing masks and be hot, and some customers had sympathy,” Horgen said, “but there were other people who were like, ‘It’s a hoax, it’s so dumb you have to wear that stupid mask and gloves, they don’t do anything anyways.’”

Pinellas County requires patrons to wear masks walking into restaurants or getting up to use the restrooms, but Horgen said many customers have complained that she and her coworkers are “infringing on their American rights and freedoms” by enforcing the local order.

“It’s like they haven’t seen anything that’s been going on in the news,” she said. “It’s kind of shocking.”

Horgen wished customers appreciated how much work employees put in to make the restaurant safer, and reminded them that restaurants could be shut down again if they don’t cooperate.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to do our jobs,” Horgen said. “It’s a shame because a lot of the people who are begging to have us open for dine-in are the same people who are complaining about having to wear masks. They want to reopen but they don’t want to do the things required for us to stay open in these times.”

2020 Election

Trump is ‘down in the dumps’ — and may have to cancel Jacksonville rally after city’s face mask mandate: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

A new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman describes President Donald Trump as "down in the dumps" and anxious about being remembered as a one-term "loser."

One Republican described as "close to the White House" tells Sherman that the president's heart does not appear to be in the 2020 campaign, especially after his big comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma spectacularly blew up in his face when he spoke before an arena that wasn't even filled to half capacity.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Herman Cain admitted to hospital with COVID-19 going mask-free at Trump’s Tulsa rally

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending President Donald Trump's recent Tulsa rally.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Cain said that he had been admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital.

"My Wednesday's, July 1, Mr. Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization," the statement explained.

Cain was said to not be in need of a ventilator at this time.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.

Continue Reading
 

Black woman at George Floyd protest says cop threatened to ‘put my knee’ on her

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

A Black woman who was arrested in Olympia, Washington, in late May during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd says that a police officer threatened to use his knee to restrain her, KING5 reports.

“I had just gotten done chanting ‘I can’t breathe,’ in reference to George’s last words,” Brianna Woodson said. "I was scared for my life."

According to Woodson, she wasn't doing anything wrong and and was actually walking away from the protest when she was arrested. She has not been charged with any crime even though she was booked in the city jail.

Continue Reading
 
 
