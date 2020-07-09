Quantcast
Connect with us

Former acting CIA director explains why Trump’s inaction on Russian bounty scandal will make things worse

Published

1 min ago

on

It was revealed nearly two weeks ago that the Russian government is paying a bounty to the Taliban for killing American soldiers.

Since then, President Donald Trump has denied that he and his administration didn’t know anything about it. Then he claimed it was a hoax. Now it has become clear that the stories are not only true but that if Trump read his presidential daily briefing in 2019, he would have been aware of the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the House Thursday, Trump’s former acting CIA director Michael Morell explained that things are being made far worse by the president’s denial.

He began by saying that he didn’t recommend any steps the U.S. should take in response, “but I think it’s important that we recognize something about Vladimir Putin’s personality: He is a risk-taker.”

“And when he takes a risk and he succeeds, in his mind, he is often willing to take larger risks in the future. So, the failure for him to have any cost here, I think significantly increases the chances of him doing something else…possibly even larger than what we’ve seen in this case.”

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: corr[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here are 7 hilarious videos about wearing COVID-19 masks to send people who won’t wear them

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

While late-night shows are off for a Summer break, Americans are glued to TikTok and Twitter for their humor and every folks have delivered.

The latest trend is to mock fools who refuse to wear masks. While many people who refuse to wear a mask tuck their tails and sulk as they walk away, some take it to a whole new level of fury. Those precious souls are being mocked and shamed all around the world.

Here are seven videos that are hilarious or adorable that encourage wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Wearing a mask is like wearing a lifejacket.https://twitter.com/mattbooshell/status/1280933495674732544

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tells Fox News the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on Fifth Avenue is like he’s being ‘prosecuted’

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to reveal another quid pro quo during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell pointed it out during an interview with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

"I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them... I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody's ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow details all of the places the Trump-Pence COVID-19 ‘road show’ has spread the coronavirus

Published

60 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 Road Show is off to another super-spreading extravaganza this weekend as the campaign heads to New Hampshire.

During her final commentary Thursday, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow recalled that Tulsa, Oklahoma did everything they could to try and keep people safe while waiting for the Trump rally and during the event. The Bank of Oklahoma Center, where the rally was held, purchased stickers that said not to sit on specific seats to keep people physically distant. Trump's team told the BOK Center to remove them.

"It was the most space anywhere in America since the coronavirus crisis began," said Maddow.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image