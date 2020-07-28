Quantcast
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok to release a tell-all book detailing Russia’s influence on Trump

2 hours ago

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump since the early days of the Russia investigation. Once Strzok was outed for having an affair with a colleague, Trump used the information to try and destroy the lives of the two agents, who ultimately was forced out.

Now it seems Strzok will get the last laugh. According to the Associated Press, Strzok is publishing a tell-all book that will examine the influence Russia has over Trump.

Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump is due out Sept. 8,” a release to the AP said.

“The book will offer an insider’s view on some of the most sensational and politically freighted investigations in modern American history, including into whether the 2016 Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to sway the presidential election,” said the AP. “Due out two months before the November election, the book adds to the list of first-person accounts from other senior FBI and Justice Department officials during the Trump era.”

“Russia has long regarded the United States as its ‘Main Enemy,’ and I spent decades trying to protect our country from their efforts to weaken and undermine us,” Strzok said in a statement.

“In this book,” he continued, “I use that background to explain how the elevation by President Trump and his collaborators of Trump’s own personal interests over the interests of the country allowed Putin to succeed beyond Stalin’s wildest dreams, and how the national security implications of Putin’s triumph will persist through our next election and beyond.”

By the time Strzok was out at the FBI, he explained he “had seen more than enough to convince him that the commander in chief had fallen under the sway of America’s adversary in the Kremlin,” said the statement

Read the full report at the AP.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
