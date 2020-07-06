Fox News fans melt down over Jeanine Pirro’s mask: ‘Take it off Judge — don’t be a sheep!’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted a photo of herself wearing a mask while dining outdoors, and some of her fans howled in rage.

The conservative broadcaster had previously cast doubts on the risks from the coronavirus, but then pressed the White House to deliver 100,000 masks to a hospital she favored — and now she’s encouraging others to join her in wearing protective gear while out in public.

“Wearing my mask out east,” Pirro tweeted, sharing a photo of herself wearing a mask at a restaurant that had set up tables in the street.

Wearing my mask out east pic.twitter.com/1I56bDQeMs — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 6, 2020

That didn’t sit well with some of her fans.

Take it off Judge, don’t be a sheep, you’re better than that! — Kelly Anderson (@GrammaBetty17) July 6, 2020

Well I cant…allergies, asthma, high blood, had a mini stroke..and carry this card. pic.twitter.com/LaPckNAR3d — J E Worthen (@JEwritesNH39) July 6, 2020

Why, you look ridiculous you’re outside FFS… — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) July 6, 2020

I'm usually with you, but on this no. You're being duped. The mask is political, has NOTHING to do with health. — ToxicLogic (@ToxicLogic5) July 6, 2020

Come on Judge… get over the scam already. — ⚜️ 🇺🇸 BayouPatriot17 🇺🇸⚜️ (@BayouPatriot17) July 6, 2020

I would be more impressed with NO/mask #Fake #Plandemic — Rose Votro (@rosevotro) July 6, 2020

Take it off please, u r inhaling your own CO2 at 8000ppm within a few minutes. That is toxic. It creates an acidic environment in your body within which errant cell reproduction thrives = viruses, cancer, fungal and bacterial infection. Pneumothorax is also possible. — mojoflo (@mojoflo2) July 6, 2020

Cloth masks don't protect you. — Deplorable Darling (@deplorabldarlin) July 6, 2020

Another example of Fox News assimilating into the MSM! What’s a disgrace! — Mike Raeber (@raeber_mike) July 6, 2020

NO MASKS! — WeAreTheSTORM1723 (@onelove1723451) July 6, 2020

Sad you have fallen to this bs — Robert Wiles (@tcallenrobert33) July 6, 2020

Don't!! Just don't. I can not believe you are wearing their muzzle. I guess you are all talk on your show. I am so disappointed in you — Reanell (@Reanell6) July 6, 2020

Well, the dress is adorable. And of course, you are wonderful. I'll never travel again if it means covering my face. — Sassie4FreedomLibertyJusticeTruth (@SassieSpeaks) July 6, 2020

I refuse to wear a fear mask. — HeatherR (@bamalaker) July 6, 2020

So you are a mask sheep? I am really disappointed. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 6, 2020

