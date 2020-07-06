Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News fans melt down over Jeanine Pirro’s mask: ‘Take it off Judge — don’t be a sheep!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted a photo of herself wearing a mask while dining outdoors, and some of her fans howled in rage.

The conservative broadcaster had previously cast doubts on the risks from the coronavirus, but then pressed the White House to deliver 100,000 masks to a hospital she favored — and now she’s encouraging others to join her in wearing protective gear while out in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wearing my mask out east,” Pirro tweeted, sharing a photo of herself wearing a mask at a restaurant that had set up tables in the street.

That didn’t sit well with some of her fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Rats jumping off the sinking ship’: Trump’s red meat has ‘unnerved Republicans’ who ‘enabled’ him

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was clearly trying to fire up his MAGA base during his divisive Friday, July 3 speech at South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore, where he angrily railed against George Floyd protestors and defended Confederate symbols. Trump is not shying away from playing the race card: he is doubling down on it. And his reliance on racial politics is the focus of two recent Washington Post pieces: a news article by Robert Costa and Philip Rucker and a column by Dana Milbank.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Our president is sick’: Trump hammered for ‘rancid racist’ attack on NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lobbed an attack against Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace -- prompting horrified outrage.

The president demanded an apology from Wallace, after NASCAR launched an investigation of a noose found in the driver's garage that turned out to have been placed on the door months before he had used the facility, and the racing association outraged some fans by banning Confederate flags from events.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-approved Fox News doc who just said ‘avoid crowds’ calls move to hold outdoor NH rally ‘great messaging’

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Dr. Nicole Saphier was asked Monday morning if President Donald Trump's just-announced campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday will be "safe" to attend.

She didn't quite answer the question, but called the decision to move the re-election rally outdoors "great messaging."

"It's great messaging to be moving these rallies outdoors," Dr. Saphier, who is not a virologist or immunologist, but a radiologist, told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt. "Virus transmission is markedly decreased when you move outside."

President Trump is a fan of the doctor.

Great job being done by Dr. Nicole Saphier on @FoxNews!

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image