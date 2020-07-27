‘Gaslighting and perjury’: Bill Barr slammed for combative opening statement ahead of House interview

In a furious opening statement on Monday evening ahead of his testimony before the House, Attorney General William Barr blasted the Russia investigation as “bogus,” attacked Democrats for trying to “discredit” him, and denied any interference in the DOJ by President Donald Trump.

Commenters on social media were furious at Barr’s behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Barr’s opening statement is in. He blasts the “bogus ‘Russiagate’ scandal” and insists Trump hasn’t meddled in his prosecutorial decisions (despite his public grousing about Trump tweets) He also blames police brutality protests for rising crime. https://t.co/JK9KHL6Mvs — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 28, 2020

Did we expect anything less than gaslighting and perjury? — ⚖️ Dylan Truth & Justice ⚖️ (@PervasiveTruth) July 28, 2020

This is the most dangerous and corrupt man in America. — susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesson number one to remember about Barr: He lies, just like his boss, and he's shameless, just like his boss. — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The #BarrCoverup of trump crimes continues. He has destroyed the rule of law against trump & his cronies and has no problem lying or perjury. His word games are a distraction and slap i. Face of ethical government. I’m disgusted by his very existence in the department of JUSTICE — Time2Act (@jlhatty) July 28, 2020

So he's just there to spew Kremlin lies and bullshit. Not a shock. — Mac – #StayHome if you can. (@MacCheeseShow) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So apparently Barr is going to incinerate what little he has left of his reputation and dignity. Good to know he remains a complete malevolent prick while he goes down in flames. pic.twitter.com/SnQpWs9iBi — Fangirl 🌈❤️ (@amifangirl) July 28, 2020

Barr playing the victim just like his master. He is the president’s factotum and he does dispose of cases at Trumps instruction. — Penny (@Penny_816) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Starts off with a blatant lie. If Russia Gate was not a thing, he would not have lied 🤥 about the Mueller report and so many other things. — Jaxs (@jaxs_talks) July 28, 2020

sooooo i can just say whatever i want and then poof my crimes aren't crimes? …. nice, good to know … good… to… know… — Lois Lane (@LoisTheBlurLane) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT