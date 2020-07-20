George Will reveals he is voting for Joe Biden — the first time he’s ever cast a vote for a Democrat: report
Pulitizer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist will be casting a vote for a Democrat in November — for the first time in his life.
Will was interviewed at the Aspen Institute on Monday by USA TODAY Washington bureau chief Susan Page.
Page reports that Will said that will be voting for Biden and that it is the first time he has voted for a Democrat since he started voting Republican when Barry Goldwater ran for president in 1964.
In our @AspenInstitute conversation this afternoon, @GeorgeWill (never a fan of President Trump) told me he'll vote for @JoeBiden in November–the first time he's voted for a Democrat for any office. (His first presidential vote: Barry Goldwater.) https://t.co/rQ3xZVobrv
— Susan Page (@SusanPage) July 20, 2020
