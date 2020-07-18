Georgia Democrats scramble to replace John Lewis on the 2020 ballot — before Monday deadline

Democrats in Georgia are mourning the passing of civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away on Friday.

But they also have to contend with legal deadlines to fill his seat in Congress and on the ballot.

“Facing a tight legal deadline, Georgia Democrats are seeking online applications to succeed the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The state party said Saturday that potential applicants must complete an application by Sunday evening to be considered for the seat,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday.

“That’s because state law gives the Democratic Party of Georgia until 4:30 p.m. on Monday to replace Lewis’ name on the November ballot,” the newspaper explained. “Sachin Varghese, the party’s general counsel, said it was an effort to honor Lewis’ legacy while ‘working within the applicable legal framework.'”

The candidate selected by the Democratic Party for the November election will face Republican Angela Stanton-King, who spent two years in prison after a 2004 conviction on federal conspiracy charges. She was pardoned by President Donald Trump the same day he pardoned “junk bond king” Michael R. Milken and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

There will also be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of the 116th Congress. Republican Governor Brian Kemp has 10 days to schedule the date of the election.

“With Lewis’ death, four of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats are open in November. Republican Reps. Tom Graves of Granger and Rob Woodall of Lawrenceville aren’t seeking re-election, and Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville is leaving the seat to run for U.S. Senate,” the newspaper explained. “Lewis represents one of the safest Democratic seats in the nation, a majority-Black district that stretches from the heart of downtown Atlanta to parts of Clayton and DeKalb counties. Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly carried the district in 2016, and Lewis ran unopposed two years ago.”